Finalists across five categories have been announced in the 2023 Women in Resources and Manufacturing Tasmania Awards, recognising the contributions and achievements of women in resources, mining, and manufacturing industries.
Co-ordinated by the Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council (TMEC) in conjunction with the AusIMM Women in Mining Network Tasmania (WIMnet), the annual awards aim to create awareness of inspirational women working in resources and encourage other women to pursue careers in these industries.
AusIMM WIMnet chair and head judge, Ted Bradshaw, said he had found that the quality of entries had continually increased over the award's 10-year history.
"Each year, the independent judging panel faces an increasingly difficult task," Mr Bradshaw said.
"Each of our finalists are outstanding role models for the many women who work each day in the mining and manufacturing sectors in Tasmania and for the many more who might be considering careers in our sectors.
"These awards enable us to showcase women's capabilities and awesome achievements and are a great way in which we can demonstrate what is possible to young women."
TMEC chief executive Ray Mostogl said the awards promote the opportunity for more women to consider a career in Tasmania's manufacturing, mining, and resources sectors.
"TMEC and this sector are absolutely committed to changing diversity and gender equality," Mr Mostogl said.
"The long-term future of the sectors we represent relies on attracting and retaining the best people to keep us at the forefront of innovation as we compete in global markets.
"A workforce with people from diverse backgrounds, including a better gender balance, is critical to supplying the workforce of the future."
Winners of the awards will be announced on June 14 at a ceremony at the Tram Sheds Function Centre in Launceston.
Outstanding Tasmanian Tradeswoman, Operator or Technician in Tasmanian Resources
Madelin Billing - Grange Resources Tasmania
Stephanie Whittle - MMG Ltd
Teri Crawford - Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture
Exceptional Young Woman in Tasmanian Resources
Demi Vesinger - Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture
Harjot Kaur - Henty Gold Mine
Jessica Priest - GHD
Kate Cheesman - Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture
Zixuan Wang - Bell Bay Aluminium
Exceptional Woman in Tasmanian Resources
Elizabeth Youd - Avebury Nickel Mine
Heather O'Toole - Liberty Bell Bay
Jannah Digby - KEEN Partners
Katie Fisher - Bell Bay Aluminium
Kayla Williams - Bell Bay Aluminium
Exceptional Woman in Tasmanian Manufacturing
Erin Smith - Temtrol Technologies
Grace Lovell - Mitchell Plastic Welding
Rebecca Harvey - Lightning Protection International
Excellence in Company Programs and Performance in Tasmanian Resources
Inclusion & Diversity - The Rail Way - TasRail
Our Roadmap to a more equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace - Bell Bay Aluminium
Women in Leadership Program - Bell Bay Aluminium
