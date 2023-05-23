A Norwood resident has called on councillors to come see the damage they say has been caused by London Plane trees.
In December 2022, the City of Launceston council responded to a petition from Norwood residents which wanted to see the number of London Plane trees reduced, as well as pruned more regularly.
At the council meeting on Thursday, May 18, Norwood Avenue resident Tony Thompson asked the council what was happening now with the trees given the damage in the street.
"I have asked the council to come along to have a look," he said.
"Rather than look at what is on paper."
Acting mayor Matthew Garwood said the council would come look at the damage.
"We will do that," he said.
The council's infrastructure general manager Shane Eberhardt said the council found the tree's pruning schedule would remain as it is.
There are 26 street trees, owned and maintained by council, on Norwood Avenue in Norwood between Penquite Road and Veronica Crescent.
In the response to the petition in December 2022, the council officers found the petitions pruning schedule would not help the issues and could also result in structural issues long term.
The council's December response to the petition said they would engage in community consultation in how the council would manage the street trees inline with the Urban Greening Plan.
Consultation with the street will start soon, Mr Eberhardt said.
Residents have made complaints over the trees for years, including a petition in 2007.
Concerns from residents included leaves blocking house gutters and stormwater pits, volume of leaves, alleged damage to footpaths, fences and pipes, overhanging limbs, allergies and deprivation of sunlight.
Mr Eberhardt said plane tree stumps which were poisoned were also planned to be removed within the next month or two.
A council engineer has inspected the footpath and concluded the plane trees had a minor impact and causing cracks or lifting asphalt footpaths was expected from established large trees in the urban environment.
The area is not scheduled for a reseal in the four-year footpath reseal program, council officers determined the footpaths are "in good condition and safe for the public".
Mr Eberhardt confirmed this again at the May meeting.
"In terms of damage to infrastructure, it has been assessed and reported that damage was not due to plane trees," he said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
