Tasmanian Parliament resumes with government on shaky ground

By Matt Maloney
Updated May 23 2023 - 10:31am, first published 9:59am
Lara Alexander and John Tucker entered parliament for the first time as independents on Tuesday, seated behind Greens members Rosalie Woodruff and Cassy O'Connor. Picture by Benjamin Seeder.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the government will find a way for parliament to have a second vote on the proposed Macquarie Point stadium as a Project of State Significance.

