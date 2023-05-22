Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the government will find a way for parliament to have a second vote on the proposed Macquarie Point stadium as a Project of State Significance.
State parliament resumed sittings on Tuesday morning with the government in minority after the resignations of Lara Alexander and John Tucker from the Liberal party 12 days ago.
The pair, now independents, were seated on the crossbench behind the Greens.
Mr Tucker this week told media that he'd been assured by the Premier there would be a vote at the start on the project in parliament, public consultation and then further scrutiny in parliament and a second vote.
Under the current process, the relevant minister recommends an order to declare a development a Project of State Significance and both houses must approve the order.
The project then goes before the Tasmanian Planning Commission for assessment and approval.
Labor and the Greens accused Mr Rockliff in question time of misleading Mr Tucker to shore up his support from the crossbench.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor asked the Premier to commit to amending the State Policies and Projects Act to ensure parliament had a final say on the stadium.
Mr Rockliff said the government would find a way to make the second vote possible.
"I want parliament to have its say, I want as much social licence for this very important project for the future of Tasmania," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.