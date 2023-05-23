The leaders of the Tasmanian State League and NTFA goal-kicking lists did not change after the weekend's play.
The NTFA men's premier division and under-18s had the week off due to representative contests but Bridgenorth's Emily Mckinnell, Lilydale's Trent Griggs and Perth's Beau Polley kicked away in their respective divisions.
Jake Hinds did the same in the TSL, booting nine goals in Launceston's 107-point win over Glenorchy.
The Examiner will be running the leading goal-kickers from the TSL and NTFA in Wednesday's newspaper for the rest of the season.
Seniors
Development League
Premier men's
Premier women's
Premier men's reserves
Division one men's
Division one women's
Division one reserves
Under-18s
All information is from PlayHQ as of May 23
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
