Tasmania Police say a motorcyclist is liable for a range of penalties after being clocked in excess of 200km/h on the Midlands Highway.
Police say a yellow Yamaha R6 sport bike was spotted travelling north along the highway about 11.15am on Saturday, May 20.
READ MORE: Listen up landlords, the ATO is calling
The motorcycle, which was not reported stolen according to police, was found abandoned between Perth and Longford later that day.
The male rider has since been charged by police with a range of offences including dangerous driving, evading police and driving while disqualified.
Speeding is one of the fatal five driving behaviours, which also include not wearing seatbelts, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving tired and distracted driving.
Of these, it is the top cause of serious casualty crashes in Tasmania, according to the Road Safety Advisory Council, which estimates excess speed is a factor in about one-third of crashes.
Although fatal crashes have trended lower in 2023, compared to 2022, the overall number of crashes has increased considerably.
Speaking at the launch of this year's National Road Safety Week, RSAC chairman Scott Tilyard said motorcycle crashes were a particular concern.
"We're actually significantly up on last year, which was our worst year for 10 years," Mr Tilyard said.
READ MORE: Union win for Tasmania's isolated teachers
"We're about 11-per-cent up on combined fatal and serious crashes overall. Serious motorcycle crashes are up by about 37 per cent.
"Things will certainly need to get better for the remainder of this year for it not to be a worse year. There's no room whatsoever for complacency."
The rider has been bailed and police say he is set to face court on July 17.
Possible penalties include fines, jail time, and seizure of the motorcycle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.