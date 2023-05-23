The Examiner
Tasmania Police say they have charged a man with several driving offences

May 23 2023
Tasmania Police say they have charged a man after he was seen riding a motorcycle at more than 200kmh on the Midlands Highway. File photo
Tasmania Police say a motorcyclist is liable for a range of penalties after being clocked in excess of 200km/h on the Midlands Highway.

