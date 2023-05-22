Charity sadly lacking in some people

Well said Examiner (OPINION: Why would anyone stop a business from giving food to the homeless?, May 21, 2023). I hope the Green Bean are able to find another location for their charitable endeavour, and hopefully those who complained can find some charity within themselves, it seems to be sadly lacking for them.
M.C. Launceston
ONCE again the oft-touted phrase and seemingly obvious "drive to the conditions" gets trotted out, mainly to make those in charge feel as if they're doing something. But they fail to understand that in order to attain a specific skill, it has to be trained. Just as it would be folly to just say to a pilot to "fly to the conditions" it is certainly folly to expect drivers to intuitively know what the appropriate driving technique is for any adverse condition. Indeed, given that plenty of crashes occur in good conditions, many drivers clearly do not know what the appropriate techniques are in any condition. Just as we all had to be taught our times tables and how to spell - at least we once were - we all need to be taught how to drive, telling us how to drive simply doesn't work. Until this basic understanding of skills development is understood by so-called road safety advocates, there will never be any appreciable improvement in persistent road trauma. But after decades of being told by "experts" (with no qualifications in instructing) that driver training doesn't work, this professional aviator of 42 years experience wonders why we can apparently train people to fly but not to drive. Ask yourself, would you get in an aeroplane with a pilot who has not had any professional instruction? The answer is obvious. Then ask yourself, why do you think driving is any different?
Dale Newman, Relbia
THE reason hospital auxiliaries are closing is that the volunteers are elderly and vulnerable and health care settings aren't masking. Volunteers are sick, dying or staying away so they can avoid getting sick or dying.
James Newton, Newstead
WHO played the central part in the coronation of Charles 111 or the Archbishop of Canterbury?
Many people of Commonwealth countries would find it difficult to align themselves with these reminders of England's ferocious empire building past. It may actually trigger a fervour to disengage with this monarchical /religious system.
Jill Breen, Newnham
I WRITE this to show another side of the article titled "Rampant Disease" by Isabel Bird (The Examiner, May 8).
With Tasmania having the highest rate of cancer in Australia, I am in no way surprised the testing shows a high rate of oxycodone and fentanyl. This should also account for medications administered to slips and falls victims of our ageing population. Also, the highest in Australia.
If individuals can easily gain discarded lethal narcotics from hospital waste, there is obviously a breakdown in standard operating procedures and those responsible should be held accountable.
Individuals in the article spoke of their issues with stigma. Whilst I have genuine empathy for their plight, I pose the following question: Whose actions brought about their stigma?
For the past 15 months my 19-year-old daughter has suffered from chronic pain from endometriosis, including surgery. As I wrote this, I have watched her lying in the fetal position, now day 3, in excruciating pain. Today she went to her doctor's clinic, unable to see her normal doctor, she saw a different one who openly said, "nothing's wrong, go home, take, take 2 Panadol". She's now in hospital receiving urgent care. What the doctor saw was a teenager looking for drugs. This is the real stigma, caused by narrow-minded-thinking people.
Anthony Camino, Westbury
Launceston's CBD footpaths, paved with square concrete pavers, are in some instances very loose, or pointing at different upward angles, which may potentially be one stepping stone from public injury?
Please Launceston City Council, implement an audit of CBD footpaths for public safety suitability.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
