YOUR SAY: Charity sadly lacking in some people

May 23 2023 - 3:00am
Well said Examiner (OPINION: Why would anyone stop a business from giving food to the homeless?, May 21, 2023). I hope the Green Bean are able to find another location for their charitable endeavour, and hopefully those who complained can find some charity within themselves, it seems to be sadly lacking for them.

