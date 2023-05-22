Charity sadly lacking in some people

ONCE again the oft-touted phrase and seemingly obvious "drive to the conditions" gets trotted out, mainly to make those in charge feel as if they're doing something. But they fail to understand that in order to attain a specific skill, it has to be trained. Just as it would be folly to just say to a pilot to "fly to the conditions" it is certainly folly to expect drivers to intuitively know what the appropriate driving technique is for any adverse condition. Indeed, given that plenty of crashes occur in good conditions, many drivers clearly do not know what the appropriate techniques are in any condition. Just as we all had to be taught our times tables and how to spell - at least we once were - we all need to be taught how to drive, telling us how to drive simply doesn't work. Until this basic understanding of skills development is understood by so-called road safety advocates, there will never be any appreciable improvement in persistent road trauma. But after decades of being told by "experts" (with no qualifications in instructing) that driver training doesn't work, this professional aviator of 42 years experience wonders why we can apparently train people to fly but not to drive. Ask yourself, would you get in an aeroplane with a pilot who has not had any professional instruction? The answer is obvious. Then ask yourself, why do you think driving is any different?