Members of Tasmania's LGBTIQA+ community continue to "live in fear because of who they are" after the highly publicised Drag Story Time at Launceston Library in February.
Advocates from the community have expressed their disappointment that an event preaching peace and individuality had "pushed people back into the closet" after reports of fears for personal safety.
Drag performer Pussay Poppins was the subject of death threats during and after her Drag Story Time event and said it was deeply saddening to see the shadow of that vitriol looming over the state's LGBTIQA+ community.
"I haven't spoken much after that event, because it was quite a difficult time for my safety, to put it lightly," Ms Poppins said.
"I feel like my job is to support the community and it's extremely disheartening to see this small, very loud minority using tactics like this as a way to get their point across.'
The storytime event was held in co-ordination with TasPRIDE and World Pride 2023 and was a first for Launceston Library.
"People wanting to cause isolation and self-hatred, that's not what these events are about; I want people to feel love and acceptance," Ms Poppins said.
"It's sad that we're in a moment when people can't be their authentic selves."
Ms Poppins said the silent majority needed to "step up and stand up to bullies".
The animosity towards such events is part of a wider backlash against the increased visibility of transgender and non-binary identities, according to famed Launceston LGBTIQA+ rights activist and academic Rodney Croome.
Mr Croome was instrumental in the late 1990s campaign to decriminalise homosexuality in the state and said he had seen an increase in reticence among trans and gender diverse people in the last two years to be who they are.
"It's because of the increasing hate and harassment being directed at trans and gender diverse people, particularly through social media and by some public figures," Mr Croome said.
"We saw this in Launceston with virulent opposition to Drag Story Time at the Launceston Library."
Mr Croome said he believes the hate is coming from a vocal minority but it was getting angrier and more violent and now involved neo-Nazis - as it did in Melbourne late last month during International Transgender Day of Visibility.
"Tasmania has the best discrimination, hate speech and gender recognition laws in Australia, but clearly this isn't enough," he said.
"I call on Tasmanian political and community leaders to speak out strongly and consistently in support of trans and gender diverse Tasmanians."
