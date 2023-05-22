The Examiner
Jimmy Barnes announced as headlining act for the Red Hot Summer Tour 2024

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 23 2023 - 8:50am, first published 4:00am
Action at the Red Hot Summer Tour at Country Club Tasmania, 2021. Picture by Phillip Biggs
One of Australia's most iconic rock stars, Jimmy Barnes, will headline the Red Hot Summer Tour next year at Launceston's own Country Club lawns.

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

