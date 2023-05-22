One of Australia's most iconic rock stars, Jimmy Barnes, will headline the Red Hot Summer Tour next year at Launceston's own Country Club lawns.
Barnes is supported by a wealth of Aussie legends, including The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, and Barnes' daughter and her band, Mahalia Barnes & The Soul Mates.
Barnes said he was happy to be hitting the road again for the Red Hot Summer Tour.
"After my surgery, I am happy to announce that not only am I back on my feet, I'm fitter and stronger than I've been in years," he said.
READ MORE: Listen up landlords, the ATO is calling
"It's a great line-up and it will be a killer tour, I look forward to seeing you all there."
A spokesperson for the tour said they were thrilled to announce the incredible lineup.
"Jimmy Barnes is the heart and soul of Australian rock and roll," they said.
"He has 19 number-one albums, more than The Beatles, and he has sold more records in Australia than any other local artist.
"For over 40 years, he has delivered some of our most intense and iconic live performances both as a solo performer and as front man for the legendary Cold Chisel, leading him to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of fame twice; he is truly in a league of his own."
The Living End will also return to Launceston after playing a sold-out Festivale in February.
READ MORE: Union win for Tasmania's isolated teachers
The punk group have released eight studio records since their formation in 1994 and continue to headline festivals around the country with ferocious live performances.
More information on the tour and tickets can be found online at Red Hot Summer Tour's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.