It was a bumper weekend of representative football with matches on Saturday and Sunday.
The under-18 NTFA representative team played in Devonport against the NWFL equivalent, with the match played as a curtain-raiser to the senior match.
Meanwhile on Sunday, younger grades battled it out at Prospect Park with the North and North-West under-14 boys, under-17 girls and under-16 boys in action.
The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards sponsored by Woolworths is running once more in 2023 with applications open.
Nominations can be made in a variety of categories by using the link: https://australiancommunitymedia.wufoo.com/forms/z1adb14e15ilcp9/
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.