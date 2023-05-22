The Examiner
Red Hot Tips giving expert advice on reducing fire risk for landholders

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 23 2023 - 12:56pm, first published May 22 2023 - 1:14pm
A demonstration from the Red Hot Tips campaign. Picture by Kirstin Seaver
Farmers and landowners can hear expert advice and get hands-on experience on how to live with, manage and reduce fire risk on their properties through the Red Hot Tips program, hosted by the State Fire Management Council.

