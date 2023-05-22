Farmers and landowners can hear expert advice and get hands-on experience on how to live with, manage and reduce fire risk on their properties through the Red Hot Tips program, hosted by the State Fire Management Council.
The program is in partnership with Tamar Natural Resource Management North's On Farm Forums program, a monthly sustainable agriculture workshop focused on topics relevant to small and new landholders.
Red Hot Tips program co-ordinator Andrew Cargill said the forum was hands-on learning, backed by theory.
"In the morning, there's a presentation on why we undertake a fuel reduction burn and then we move into what goes into developing a fuel burn, like what goes into a burn plan," Mr Cargill said.
"From there, we move into a practical session in the afternoon, where we go out and look at the bush and we look at an area that's proposed to burn and then put all of that theory into practice."
He said the Red Hot Tips program was aimed at landholders or groups of landowners who managed large areas of land across the state, around 40 hectares or larger.
Mr Cargill said the program was started as there was an identified need to rebuild landowner knowledge around planned burning as that crucial knowledge had been lost.
"The Red Hot Tips program is all about making it easier for landholders to complete their planned burns confidently and safely with the guidance of firefighting professionals."
Tamar NRM program co-ordinator Kirstin Seaver said the On Farm Forums aimed to give smaller landholders the same knowledge as the bigger ones.
"They may have just bought a hobby farm or just moved to Tassie, and aren't sure about how things work down here," Ms Seaver said.
"We want to connect those new and smaller land holders with the information and the expertise.
"Whether they've got a private forest or a conservation covenant over the property, we can still help them with how to reduce the load and burn for ecological reasons rather than just fuel reduction."
The forum runs Saturday May 27 at 10am in Flowery Gully.
More information can be found at Tamar NRM's website.
