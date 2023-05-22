Brodie Palfreyman has been deemed best on ground in Launceston's round seven Tasmanian State League win against Glenorchy.
Palfreyman, whose stat sheet was well and truly stuffed, finished with 35 disposals, 21 contested possessions, 11 clearances and two goals to lead the Blues to a 107-point win.
While the performance was as impactful as the stats suggest, Jake Hinds would likely feel unlucky to finish the match with only two votes.
Hinds kicked 9.3 for the Blues - almost doubling the Magpies' total - to go along with 20 disposals, 12 contested possessions and eight marks.
Liam Jones picked up a vote too, with the Blues likely to be more focused on the percentage-boosting win which brought them to third spot with four wins and two losses.
Meanwhile, North Launceston's Ben Simpson put in a performance of the highest order in his team's impressive 43-point win against North Hobart.
The Bombers co-captain accumulated 36 touches and 19 contested possessions to go along with eight tackles.
Blade Sulzberger picked up two while Connor Leeflang was among the votes again.
Following the round, the top two are unmoved with Kingborough's Jack Tomkinson on nine votes and Clarence's Sam Green on seven.
However, there is now a seven-way tie for third - four of which are Northern - who all have five votes to date.
3: Brodie Palfreyman (Launceston)
2: Jake Hinds (Launceston)
1: Liam Jones (Launceston)
3: Ben Simpson (North Launceston)
2: Blade Sulzberger (North Launceston)
1: Connor Leeflang (North Launceston)
3: Lachlan Clifford (Kingborough)
2: Lachlan Gadomski (Kingborough)
1: Marcus Gardner (Kingborough)
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
