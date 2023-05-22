The Examiner
TSL: Jake Hinds' nine not enough for three votes

Ben Hann
May 22 2023 - 4:13pm
Launceston's Jake Hinds kicked nine goals against Glenorchy. Picture by Paul Scambler
Brodie Palfreyman has been deemed best on ground in Launceston's round seven Tasmanian State League win against Glenorchy.

