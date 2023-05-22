The Examiner
Rockliff, Ferguson cite cabinet secrecy to avoid questions

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
The government is progressing its plans for the Hobart stadium project despite mounting opposition. Supplied picture
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Treasurer Michael Ferguson on Monday both refused to directly answer questions about which members of cabinet were briefed on the content of Tasmania's AFL deal signed last month.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

