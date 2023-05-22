Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Treasurer Michael Ferguson on Monday both refused to directly answer questions about which members of cabinet were briefed on the content of Tasmania's AFL deal signed last month.
The Premier on Sunday released the full details of the deal, which included possible annual penalties to the state of $4.5 million for every year that the stadium is not constructed, and the fact that the state will have sole responsibility for any cost overruns on the project.
The decision was part of an agreement brokered between Mr Rockliff and Liberal defectors Lara Alexander and John Tucker to ensure their ongoing support in Parliament for the government.
When asked on Monday morning whether he had seen the deal prior to its signing , Mr Ferguson said he could not discuss cabinet decisions publicly.
"As a team, we've worked through this in a proper and prudent fashion. I won't be discussing cabinet matters ... but I'm very happy and satisfied with the engagement that each cabinet minister including myself as Treasurer have had," Mr Ferguson said.
Labor's treasury spokesperson Dr Shane Broad said it was clear the AFL deal had not been approved by cabinet.
"It's a bad deal for Tasmania and one that hasn't been approved by state cabinet or sighted by the Treasurer prior to being signed by the Premier," he said.
"Jeremy Rockliff has signed us up to a deal where the AFL can single-handedly terminate our licence after 12 years and we're left with a billion-dollar taxpayer funded stadium sitting at Macquarie point with no footy played in it."
On Saturday, Mr Rockliff said he would request that the Governor declare the Macquarie Point stadium project a Project of State Significance, meaning that Parliament will direct the Tasmanian Planning Commission to make an assessment of the project, and that the usual planning processes at the Hobart City Council will be bypassed.
With all of the details public, Labor has yet to confirm whether it will move to stop the stadium project.
Last week, opposition leader Rebecca White was reluctant to collaborate with a Greens plan to cut budget funding from the government with the support of Ms Alexander and Mr Tucker, who have expressed concern over the project.
Sports Minister Nic Street on Monday accused Ms White of continuing to sit on the fence over the question.
"Labor continues to say they don't support the stadium, but won't tell Tasmanians if they will stop it. Labor will have the opportunity in Parliament to vote against declaring Mac Point a Project of State Significance, effectively killing the stadium and the AFL team," Mr Street said.
"Why won't they make their position clear today and save the expense of ongoing investment and planning? Is it because she refuses to accept that without the stadium Tasmania won't get their team?"
