NDIS participant's four-year wait for home

Former North-West Coast resident Nathan Fitzpatrick has spent four years languishing on the state's public housing waiting list, which he says has led to a deterioration of his health.
Mr Fitzpatrick, a National Disability Insurance Scheme participant, on Monday said he travelled to southern Tasmania in an effort to find housing, but to no avail.
He said after four years on the social housing waiting list, he had not once been offered a home for himself and his dog.
In two weeks, Mr Fitzpatrick said he would not have accommodation at all.
"Unless someone has been homeless, they can't imagine what it's like to not have a bathroom, a kitchen, a warm bed, a place to put your belongings," he said.
Labor leader Rebecca White said people like Mr Fitzpatrick should be front of mind for the Premier and Treasurer in this year's budget.
"People like this who we are seeing more of sadly across the state who are sleeping rough and can't access the services they deserve and have been forgotten by a Liberal government who after 10 years hasn't got the basics right," she said.
Labor's housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad said Mr Fitzpatrick was one of about 4600 Tasmanians waiting for public housing.
"The cruelest irony is that Nathan, a builder and carpenter by trade, has spent his life building houses for others, but now he is in a time of need, there is no support for him," she said.
Housing Minister Guy Barnett said Homes Tasmania would consider requests for people to keep pets at its properties, however, certain properties were not suitable to big or energetic dogs, such as one or two-bedroom units.
"There is high demand for social housing with limited vacancies and we would again encourage Mr Fitzpatrick to expand his selection of suburbs, to increase the likelihood of receiving an offer of a home sooner," he said.
