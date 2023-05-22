It's time to have the important conversations about death and dying with loved ones.
That's what the Australian Medical Association (AMA) says during National Palliative Care Week, which runs until Saturday, May 27.
READ MORE: Listen up landlords, the ATO is calling
AMA president Professor Steve Robson said death, dying and bereavement were all unavoidable and integral parts of life.
"... but we struggle with them," Professor Robson said.
"Even for health care professionals, reflecting on and discussing death with patients and their families can be profoundly confronting and difficult.
"We need to be able to have open and frank discussions and be educated about death and dying, so we can normalise and encourage discussion on these topics, both in the medical profession and in the wider community."
The theme for this year is 'matters of life and death' and its special focus on palliative care workforce and volunteers who support patients and families living with a life-limiting illness.
The palliative care workforce consists of a wide range of integrated and multidisciplinary services including general practitioners, specialist palliative medicine physicians, other medical specialists, palliative care nurses and pharmacists as well as other allied health professionals and support staff.
Professor Robson said each of those groups played a unique and vital role in supporting people with life-limiting illness.
READ MORE: Union win for Tasmania's isolated teachers
"There is a lot to understand about the role and purpose of palliative care, advance care plans, non-beneficial treatment, caring and bereavement," he said.
"We could all be better prepared if we took the time to look into these issues and what it means for families. National Palliative Care Week is the perfect time to do this."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.