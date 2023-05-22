The illness of a juror has delayed evidence in the trial of a Swansea couple accused of murder.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker at his Campbell Town home about 6.30pm on August 2, 2009.
Justice Robert Pearce told the remaining 11 jury members and two reserves to check with the court before turning up on Tuesday at 9.15am.
READ MORE: Listen up landlords, the ATO is calling
He said he had some concern that the juror may not recover by Tuesday.
He said the length of the trial, five weeks so far, meant it was inevitable that there would be a disruption for illness.
Justice Pearce said that the chance of sickness in the future meant that replacement of a juror with a reserve juror at the current time would be premature.
"It is a small price to pay to keep the jury together," he said.
On Friday retired police officer Phil Barrett told the jury that he had interviewed Mrs Jordan on September 21, 2009.
He said that before the interview he had seen statutory declarations by the accused couple and had seen telephone records.
The couple told police in their statutory declarations that they had been in Swansea on the evening of the alleged murder.
READ MORE: Union win for Tasmania's isolated teachers
After the statutory declarations were made police examined telephone records which showed that the couple were travelling on the Midland Highway in the hours after the alleged murder.
Mrs Jordan sent a text message to her daughter Rachel, Mr Barker's ex-wife, at 7.33pm on August 2 saying "All good down here" which was redirected by a Telstra tower at Youngtown.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.