Longford trainer Angela Brakey enjoyed great success with tough stayer White Hawk and she now has another promising horse with similar characteristics.
Hellfire Eagle, winner of the Class 1 Plate over 1880m at Spreyton on Sunday, still has a long way to go to match the deeds of recently-retired White Hawk whose 14 wins included the Devonport Cup.
But Brakey is hopeful the four-year-old is headed in the right direction after winning his first race since having a bone chip removed from a fetlock and being sidelined for six months.
The trainer is unsure where he will head next but a race over 2400m at Elwick on Sunday is a possibility.
"I don't know if I will back him up but he pulled up super so I thought I'd enter him and have the option available," Brakey said.
"Otherwise, there's nothing else for him for 4-1/2 weeks when there's another 1880m race, a benchmark 64, at Spreyton."
Brakey is quite keen to try Hellfire Eagle over longer distances.
"He's bred to stay - one of his half brothers was entered for the Melbourne Cup a few years ago but did a tendon,' the trainer said.
"He's a 3000m horse or further - he could run all day.
"He's also a very quirky horse and, mentally, he's been a bit of a project."
Hellfire Eagle stormed home from what seemed like an unwinnable position to score on Sunday, his second success over the Spreyton 1880m course.
"He's a bit like White Hawk in that you've got to work on him from about the 600 or 800m because he takes ages to wind up," Brakey said.
"He let down really super this time, as he did when he won on Devonport Cup day last year.
"Chloe (Wells) rode him a treat.
"I think he needs a girl on him - he seems happier.
"He's quite a nervous horse and likes a bit of security and I think the girls are a bit softer on him."
Hellfire Eagle is by Alpine Eagle from the listed winner Gehenna whose other foals include Pateena Arena, Happy As Hell, Dandy Gent, Hell Strong, Gea Force and Smoke N Whisky.
Brakey is hopeful that, like most of his relations, he might be around when some of the better races are run next summer.
"If he can start putting it together they are always an option," the trainer said.
Luck didn't go the way of two Tasmanian horses racing in Melbourne at the weekend, with both figuring in the stewards' reports.
Siggy Carr ventured to Flemington on Saturday with Queenborough Flyer but the mare was slow to begin in a race down the 'straight six' and found herself in an awkward position in traffic.
By the time she found clear air at the 400m she was well out of contention and finished up 5-3/4 lengths behind the winner South Of Houston.
Alvarinho was also slow to begin in the 3YO Handicap at Sandown on Sunday and stewards noted that the Imogen Miller-trained filly was then forced to "race wide without cover throughout."
She did well under the circumstances to finish second to Brung King, a promising gelding who hasn't missed a place in six starts.
Alvarinho was beaten 1-1/2 lengths but comfortably held the others at bay.
Promising jumper Teofilo Star, who is part-owned in Tasmania, was the easiest winner of the day at Sandown, scoring by 15 lengths in the Benchmark 120 Hurdle.
The Gai Waterhouse-trained import is raced by a syndicate that includes Launceston owners Sharee Marshall and Leon Laskey.
He was also an impressive winner during the Warrnambool carnival at only his third start over the obstacles.
Gold Sovereign Stakes winner The Spirit Of Zero is listed to trial at Spreyton on Tuesday morning.
Trainer Yassy Nishitani has entered the two-year-old for an open-class trial over 1009m where his rivals will include last-start Royal Rambo winner Liffeybeau.
The Spirit Of Zero hasn't raced since finishing 10th to Veight in the VRC Sires Produce at Flemington on March 11.
At his previous start, he beat Needs Sugar and Cairns in Tasmania's premier two-year-old race at Mowbray.
Nishitani said he was planning on giving The Spirit Of Zero one run next month before turning him out again and getting him ready for next season's summer carnival.
Smart pacer Baby You A Song has been dogged by bad luck in the past two Sires Stakes series but her winning turn may be just around the corner.
The Rohan Hillier-trained four-year-old scored a totally dominant win at Mowbray on Friday night at her first start for 6-1/2 months.
All going well, which it hasn't done in the past, she looks a major contender for the $60,000 Granny Smith Stakes in Hobart in July.
As a two-year-old, Baby You A Song won a prelude of the $50,000 Evicus Stakes at her first start but pulled up lame and was found to have a hairline fracture in a pastern bone.
The horse she beat by 12m in the prelude, her stablemate Miss Papenhuyzen, went on to win the final.
As a three-year-old, Baby You A Song won a heat of the $60,000 Bandbox Stakes but again missed the final, won by Iden Boutique, after another setback.
Her win on Friday night was in a race well below the usual Granny Smith standard but she did it in style after easily finding the front from barrier 5.
Hillier controlled the race from then on, allowing the mare to stroll clear at the 400m and she went on to score by 25m.
Baby You A Song is out of the great Shez Ryleymak (23 wins and $270,000) and is a half sister to Ryley Major (35 wins and $417,000).
Heats of the the Granny Smith and the male equivalent, the Raider Stakes, are on July 2 and the finals on July 16.
