The work of JCP Youth to support at-risk youth is set to benefit from a financial injection.
JCP Youth is one of 26 community-led preventative health projects to benefit from a share of $2 million through the latest round of the Healthy Tasmania Fund.
On receiving $73,240, JCP Youth executive director Will Smith said the grant was huge for the program.
"JCP Youth is currently working with about 80 at-risk young people and this grant enables the program to be more sustainable and healthier," Mr Smith said.
"Our street teams engage with young people after-hours in and around our cities, as well as connecting with young people once they have been released from a police station."
He said he was excited and thankful to the state government for the grant funding.
The program works closely with young people most at risk of reoffending and since its inception in 2021, JCP Youth has turned out 13 student leaders and two school captains.
Liberal Bass MHA Simon Wood said the Healthy Tasmania Fund was part of the government's plan to keep Tasmanians healthy and well.
"I know what a fantastic job Will Smith and his team at JCP Youth do to improve the lives of at-risk and vulnerable young people," Mr Wood said.
"All Tasmanians should have the opportunity to live their best lives for as long as possible and this grant will support JCP Youth to bolster its services, provide formal mental first aid training to volunteers, provide healthy meals and purchase sport equipment."
He said the government had committed $8 million over four years to support organisations such as the JCP through the Healthy Tasmania Fund.
Further funding opportunities will soon be available with a second round of Step Forward grants - of up to $5000 - set to open in July and the second round of Healthy Focus grants to be offered in 2024.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
