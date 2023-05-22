There were podium places aplenty as Tasmanian athletes kept hitting goals in sporting arenas around the world.
The state's finest have been in action as far afield as Japan, Slovenia, Spain, England, Germany and South Australia this week.
Tasmanian triathlete Cameron Wurf achieved a podium finish in the Lanzarotte Ironman.
The Sandy Bay 39-year-old finished third on the Spanish island after completing the 3.8-kilometre swim in 49.16, took the lead with a 4.37:57 180km ride and ran a 2.56:45 42.2km marathon.
"A good podium finish as he continues to build towards Kona," tweeted Wurf's pro cycling team INEOS Grenadiers as the former Olympic rower sets his sights on the sport's world championships in Hawaii.
Tasmanian cyclist Nathan Earle has begun his defence of the Tour of Japan.
In his 16th season as a pro, the Hobart 34-year-old finished 15th in the 2.6km individual time trial prologue in Sakai, six seconds off the lead.
"Back in Japan and ready to go again," tweeted the Team UKYO rider.
Fellow Tasmanian Liam Johnston, 20, of Launceston, briefly led the prologue before settling for second, less than two seconds behind his Trinity Racing teammate Luke Lamperti.
The seven-stage race is scheduled to finish in Tokyo on Sunday.
Launceston riders Georgia Baker and Nicole Frain are both listed to ride the six-stage Thuringen Ladies Tour in Germany from Tuesday.
Baker, 28, is among five Aussies in the six-strong Jayco AlUla team while Frain, 30, will join five Dutch teammates riding for Parkhotel Valkenburg.
Launceston's national mountain bike champion Sam Fox claimed the first win of his European season in the remote Slovenian town of Kamnik.
"What an incredible weekend," the Team BridgeLane 22-year-old said on Facebook after backing up a sixth-placed finish in the Czech Republic town of Zadov with a six-hour drive and resulting victory.
"I had some legs left over at the end to get away," added last year's Commonwealth Games representative.
"Pretty blown away after some average feelings to start the trip. Already in Croatia where we will stay for the next race."
Stewart McSweyn finished third in the Great Manchester Run in England.
Representing Melbourne Track Club, King Island's 27-year-old Tokyo Olympian clocked 28.35 over the 10km distance to finish third behind Eritrean-born Italian winner Eyob Faniel (28.27) and Marc Scott (28.31).
Tasmanian teenager Maddison Brooks continued her breakthrough international year by scoring the Hockeyroos' opening goal in a series-clinching result against India.
The 18-year-old's 25th-minute far-post strike from an Abby Wilson pass was cancelled out 17 minutes later by Deep Grace Ekka as the nations played out a 1-1 draw in the final match of their three-Test series in Adelaide.
Australia claimed the series having won the opening two encounters.
Brooks, who plays for Hobart side OHA, debuted for the Hockeyroos in the FIH Pro League games against Argentina and USA in Hobart earlier this year and has since become something of a regular selection.
Brooks is among 10 players from the series who will stay on and be part of an Australia A team to take on India in matches on Thursday and Saturday.
