Behaviour of Tasmanian detention centre detainees exposed by former cops

By Matt Maloney
May 22 2023 - 5:00pm
The Ashley Youth Detention Centre is scheduled to close next year.
Two former police commanders have opened up on the physical and sexual violence they experienced and witnessed while working at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre last year.

