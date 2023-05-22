Oatlands received high praise upon becoming the joint winner of a category at this year's Australian Tidy Towns Sustainability Awards.
Hosted by Keep Australia Beautiful, Oatlands was awarded the joint winner of the heritage and culture category alongside Mount Liebig, Northern Territory.
It also received a highly commended in the environmental sustainability - natural environmental management and community health, wellbeing and interest categories.
READ MORE: Union win for Tasmania's isolated teachers
The announcement was made on Friday, May 19 at a ceremony at King Island, the overall winner of the 2022 award.
The awards panel commended Oatlands on its range of community wellbeing and heritage conservation initiatives.
"A significant number of historic buildings, especially those of Georgian heritage, provide a distinctive charm to tourists and residents. The preservation of these cultural and historic features is a major priority for the town," the judging panel said.
"The health and well-being of the community is greatly enhanced through the Five-Star Midlands Multi-Purpose Health Centre, recently opened Oatlands Aquatic Centre, and 'Rural Alive and Well', suicide prevention and well-being program."
The Tidy Towns' overall winner was Western Australia's Gascoyne Junction.
The Southern Midlands town previously won the 2018 Tasmanian Keep Australia Beautiful Sustainable Communities Award. Oatlands then went on to win the heritage culture award in the 2019 edition of the national competition.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.