Oatlands impresses at Tidy Towns Awards for 2023

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
May 22 2023 - 11:30am
Oatlands was praised by judges at the Keep Australia Beautiful awards. Picture file
Oatlands received high praise upon becoming the joint winner of a category at this year's Australian Tidy Towns Sustainability Awards.

