Dogs of all shapes and sizes converged at Heritage Forest on Sunday for the annual Million Paws Walk hosted by the RSPCA.
Once a year in May thousands of dogs and their owners around the country gather for a leisurely walk and games to celebrate dogs and raise funds for the RSPCA's services.
While it's a great opportunity for dogs to socialise, the event is one of the RSPCA's biggest fundraisers nationally, with the money raised supporting rescues and rehabilitations, and re-homes animals in need.
Along with an easy two kilometre parkland walk, the community event included local stallholders from dog related businesses, games and food trucks.
Last year over $1million was raised nationally, enough to care for 5,174 pups in RSPCA shelters for an entire week.
