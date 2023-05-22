A former Ross man who chased and ran over a Victorian student and then pleaded guilty to murder was fined $500 when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court for drug driving.
Shane Anthony Mayne, now 43, pleaded guilty to a count of driving with an illicit drug in his oral fluid on December 13, 2022.
Mayne was sentenced to 25 years jail in 2005 for the murder of Matthew Keith Gouldthorpe in Dowling Street Launceston but received parole after 14 years in 2019.
He is on parole until 2030.
Mr Gouldthorpe,19, was in Launceston just three days when he was mowed down on a Dowling Street footpath after asking the then 27-year-old Mayne for directions.
Passenger Michael John Brown suggested Mayne hit Mr Gouldthorpe, so the killer did a u-turn, crossed onto the wrong side of the road, mounted the footpath and sideswiped the man.
Mr Gouldthorpe ran away, but Mayne pursued him and hit him again, but this time at between 71 and 83km/h.
Mr Gouldthorpe was dragged for at least 25 metres, with the killer briefly stopping to look at the body before fleeing the scene.
During sentencing, Justice Ewan Crawford said Mayne's violence and contempt for another human being could only be regarded with horror and utter disgust.
"It was random violence, one of the worst examples with which I have had to deal," he said.
"He is mildly intellectually disabled with a tendency to act impetuously and to be easily led, but those factors provide no real excuse."
In the latest case police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said Mayne exited the service station in Hoblers Bridge Rd and travelled east when intercepted by police about 12.30am.
He tested positive for methyamphetamine and amphetamine.
Mayne, who appeared via video link from Risdon Prison pleaded guilty.
Magistrate Sharon Cure asked him what he was doing in custody.
Mayne said he had a car accident in 2005 in which a person lost their life.
He said he received twenty five years jail but had been paroled in 2019.
Mayne said he went back into custody three and half months ago.
"I got caught at the pokies on licensed premises," he said saying that it breached the terms of his parole.
He told Ms Cure that he was going for parole on June 9, 2023 and wanted to get the matter over and done with.
Mayne said that the Parole Board already knew he was using methylamphetamine in December.
Ms Cure asked him about his record which included a conviction for aggravated robbery in 1998 for which he received parole and then had it revoked.
Mayne told the court he met a family through the Door of Hope Church which owned a property at Montana.
He said the property owner recently died of bowel cancer and instead of talking to someone about it he went to an old friend [for drugs].
"Everything went downhill from there," he said.
Mayne said that he gained a forklift licence and a driver's licence while out on parole.
"You were actually making some progress and then you had a series of unfortunate events," Ms Cure said.
Ms Cure asked him to explain the car accident.
"I was in a car and a person got hit... its hard to talk about," Mayne said.
"You don't have a bad driving history you have never been to court for drink driving or drug driving," Ms Cure said.
Ms Cure fined Mayne $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months from his next release date.
"Thank you and have a nice day," Mayne said.
