The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shane Anthony Mayne pleads guilty to drug driving

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Anthony Mayne in 2005
Shane Anthony Mayne in 2005

A former Ross man who chased and ran over a Victorian student and then pleaded guilty to murder was fined $500 when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court for drug driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.