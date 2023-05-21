Didyalousaroosta is the second pacer with a quirky name that Beauty Point owner-trainer Troy Hillier has been involved in - and he's hoping it's as successful as the first.
Hillier was a part-owner of Lilbitachicknfried who won 23 races in three states and finished with career earnings of $138,000.
Lilbitachicknfried won on debut in Hobart in 2011 and Didyalousaroosta emulated that feat, albeit narrowly, at Mowbray on Friday night.
Backed from $3.60 to $1.65 after a soft trial win, the Sweet Lou gelding got home by a short half head from Chenin Beach in the 2YO Pace.
Hillier said there was no special significance to the horse's name.
"His stable name is Rooster so we wanted something with Sweet Lou and Rooster in it and one of the owners came up with that," the trainer said.
"Our second choice was Lilbitaroostafried."
Hillier races Didyalousaroosta with Stuart Prewer, who helped select him at the Melbourne APG sale, Justin McLean, Natasha Dick and Brent Norton. He cost $26,000.
"Why we picked him had a fair bit to do with his looks - he's got a real grey tail and and a grey mane," the trainer said.
"But he's also well bred. He's got a good half brother going around in Western Australia who's won nine races."
Hillier said Didyalousaroosta had pulled up "beautifully" after his win and would race again at Mowbray on Friday week.
"That might be it for a while - there's not much here for them now," he said.
Leading jockey Brendon McCoull bypassed Spreyton on Sunday to ride in Melbourne but, in his absence, his judgement proved spot on.
McCoull put a good rap on both Cornelian Bay and Duncannon after winning on them at the previous meeting and they duly scored again.
With Bulent Muhcu taking over in the saddle, Cornelian Bay accelerated quickly over the last 100m to snatch a narrow victory in the Benchmark 64 Handicap - his fourth from seven starts.
Duncannon's win was even more emphatic, leading all the way for David Pires in the Class 1 Handicap to make it two wins from nine starts.
The wins gave trainer Leanne Gaffney her second successive home-track double and, for good measure, she also supplied the runner-up, Slipslopslap, in Duncannon's race.
McCoull's trip to Melbourne just failed to land the desired result, with his only ride Alvarinho running a great race to finished second in a $55,000 3YO handicap at Sandown.
Hot Relation also followed up an impressive win a fortnight earlier when he finished quickly to land some good bets in the Class 3 Handicap.
The win gave Siggy Carr a double and a share of the riding honours with her partner Troy Baker.
Hot Relation has always looked like being a good horse but, up until a fortnight ago, had won only twice in 30 starts.
New trainer Yassy Nishitani said the key to Hot Relation's new-found consistency was getting him to change his attitude.
"He was a bit smart and thought he didn't have to do it so we've tried to make him want to do it and he loves racing now," Nishitani said.
Carr's other winner was the Stuart Gandy-trained first-starter Golden Meadow in the 2&3YO Maiden.
The two-year-old filly wasn't the best to begin and, as a result, had to race three wide until going four wide nearing the home turn.
However she was still too good, recording an impressive 3/4 length win over She Plays Games and fellow first-starter Kireina Marubrah.
Baker brought up his double with an all-the-way win on first-starter Red Sphere for trainer Adam Trinder and a fast-finishing win on Alpine Blast for John Blacker.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
