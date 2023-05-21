Launceston Tornadoes have recovered from their Saturday night loss in fine style to beat their NBL1 South opponents Sandringham Sabres 84-79.
Playing at the Southern Basketball Stadium, Keely Froling was at her very best, making 15 shots from 30 attempts en route to 39 points and 13 rebounds.
She also performed brilliantly on the defensive end, finishing with seven steals.
Froling was ably supported by point-guard Olivia West who contributed 20 points and also brought down seven rebounds.
The midday clash was evenly contested to begin with, as neither side was able to create too much separation.
There were only two points the difference at quarter-time with the Torns holding a minor lead.
The hosts stormed out of the gates in the second quarter and gave themselves a double-digit advantage.
Winning the quarter 28-14, Sandringham went into the main break with a 12-point lead.
The Torns refocused from there however, with an improved defensive display matched by more efficient shooting as they slowly reduced the deficit.
Offensive cameos from the likes of Riley Lupfer and Micah Simpson who each contributed 10 points helped Sarah Veale's squad get right back into the contest with only a five-point margin separating the teams.
Beginning the last with momentum, the Torns turned up the heat, with the Sabres only managing 15 final-quarter points.
Funda Nakkasoglu and Georgia Pineau - who finished with 25 and 17 points respectively - were unable to produce as consistently as they were in the first half for Sandringham, while the visitors produced a team-high 25 points for the term.
Following their loss against Dandenong Rangers, Launceston squared the ledger for the weekend and find themselves with four wins and seven losses for the season to sit at 14th on the ladder.
The Tornadoes will only play once in round eight, with a Saturday 6.30pm clash against Eltham Wildcats - who play Hobart the night before - at Elphin Sports Stadium.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.