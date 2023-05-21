The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Keely Froling massive in Launceston Tornadoes' win

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Tornadoes' Olivia West scored 19 points in the win. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Tornadoes' Olivia West scored 19 points in the win. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston Tornadoes have recovered from their Saturday night loss in fine style to beat their NBL1 South opponents Sandringham Sabres 84-79.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.