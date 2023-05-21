Around 30 dapper Launceston motorbike riders took to the streets on Sunday to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.
Contributor and rider Paul Byers said worldwide, the event raised $37 million for research around the two diseases.
"They're two massive killers of men worldwide and between those two conditions and diseases themselves, it kills over 800,000 men a year, which is just a horrific figure," Mr Byers said.
"It's a great event though, everyone dresses up in their dapper gear and gets out on vintage style bikes."
According to Distinguished Gentleman's Ride website, the event was founded in Sydney and was inspired by a photo of TV Show Mad Men's Don Draper astride a classic bike in his finest suit.
Mr Byers said the clothes also gave a "feel good" aspect to the event.
"You can't see these older styled bikes and this sort of dress up without putting a smile on your face and it's a good way to spark conversations around men's health."
"We need to be raising those conversations on top of raising funds, men aren't exactly known for discussing health issues so anything we can do to to bring those conversations forward is this a step in the right direction."
He said at the end of the day it was a matter of raising funds for for two amazing causes.
"We've got 29 riders registered this year and even though it's been a tight financial year for everyone, we've still managed to raise over $5000."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.