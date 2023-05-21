The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Health

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride raises more than $5000 for men's health

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rider Paul Byers gets ready to ride for the Launceston Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Picture by Duncan Bailey
Rider Paul Byers gets ready to ride for the Launceston Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Picture by Duncan Bailey

Around 30 dapper Launceston motorbike riders took to the streets on Sunday to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.