With nimble fingers and caring hearts, a group of talented women has united to bring warmth and comfort to those who need it most.
The knitting group donates more than 130 blankets each year to a local women's shelter, ensuring young women and children stay warm over the winter months.
Knitting enthusiast Nancy Ellett has been involved with the group for more than 19 years.
"Sometimes it's the small gestures that make the biggest difference," she said.
"I like to think these blankets not only provide warmth but also serve as a reminder to the recipients that they are valued and cared for by their community. They are quite comforting.
"And it gives us a sense of purpose to be able to help out. It is a lovely thing to be a part of."
Knitting group member Margaret Barlow, who has also been involved for 19 years, said many women knit 10-inch squares, which are then sewn together to create colourful blankets.
"Each year, we all come together with our squares and sort them to put together into blankets," she said.
"Sometimes the squares aren't quite square or aren't exact, but we have some wonderfully talented women involved and they end up making these beautiful pieces. They just make it work.
"We give a blanket to every woman and child who comes into the shelter and we also put together bags of toiletries and clothing, things they may need.
"It doesn't seem like much, but it is important they know someone cares."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.