Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki have produced a dominant weekend for Erebus with the teammates on top of the drivers' standings following the conclusion of Supercars Championship round four.
With 29,073 fans attending over the course of the weekend, the paddock and the hill was constantly crowded despite often cold and windy conditions.
Brown reflected on his team's success following a second commanding win in race 12, saying he thought they had handled the transition to the Gen 3 Chevrolet Camaro proficiently.
"We've been able to roll that success on each weekend and hopefully we can keep doing that each year," he said.
"It's been fantastic to be so fast and really just be able to race for wins.
"I think we've just lifted again this year, I think we knew we had to in a few sections and ... even how tidy the garages have always been and just the small stuff."
The afternoon race was defined by the opening few seconds, with Ford Mustang driver Cam Waters losing several spots before turn two due to a poor launch, while pole-sitter Kostecki could not keep the fast-starting Brown from taking the lead.
Despite some more aggressive driving than had been seen earlier in the weekend, the race order found its groove fairly quickly up until lap 12, when Shane Van Gisbergen decided to attempt an undercut by pitting early.
The move worked to an extent as the reigning champion overtook Will Davison and Jack Le Brocq, however the Erebus drivers proved too quick for the tactic.
Conversely, Van Gisbergen's teammate Broc Feeney decided to pit late, giving him fresh tyres to finish the race.
Feeney would end up ahead of Kostecki to split the teammates on the podium, with Van Gisbergen unable to make ground on the drivers' championship leader.
Kostecki, who had far better fortunes in qualifying than in racing at Symmons Plains, was pleased with how his weekend panned out.
"Actually pretty happy with today, it was a much better day today than what it was yesterday, I've got a really good bag of points and it was good for the team as well," he said.
When asked about the dissatisfaction that Ford teams and drivers were voicing about the disparity between the Mustangs and Camaros, Kostecki believed they were baseless claims.
"Cam (Waters) was P1 in all the straight sectors I'm pretty sure and he ran into another Fords every qualifying session so I don't really know how they can complain about parity when they keep running into each other," he said.
Race 11 was the only one to not have an Erebus driver at the top step of the podium, thanks to a masterful drive from Red Bull Racing's Feeney.
After Van Gisbergen was forced wide on the exit of turn six by David Reynolds, on the second lap, not many would have predicted that Erebus would fail to claim another win.
Red Bull's chances were made even slighter when Feeney's poor start meant he dropped quickly down to sixth.
While Kostecki and Brown battled each other for the lead, Feeney pulled off some strong overtakes to recover back to fourth.
The middle portion of the race proved crucial with the likes of Brown, Davison and teammates Jack Le Brocq and Cameron Hill aiming to undercut their competitors.
However, that strategy did not work as Kostecki came out ahead of his Erebus teammate despite an overshoot, while Feeney - who pitted last out of the leading pack - came out in front, with the freshest tyres.
From there, Feeney never looked back, winning by two seconds ahead of the Erebus drivers.
The victory led Feeney, who claimed his third win of the season, to announce "I'm getting a reputation as Mr Sunday".
When asked about why he has found more success as the weekend goes on, the number 88 driver was not too certain.
"I wish I was a Saturday man as well, I don't know the answer to that, but for some reason I keep winning on Sundays," he said.
"Hopefully we get a win on a Saturday soon, but towards the end of the year there's a couple of big races on Sunday, so we'll try and keep that up."
Earlier in the day, there were consecutive qualifying sessions to determine the starting order for races 11 and 12.
Kostecki proved he was keen to put a frustrating Saturday behind him as he pipped Feeney to pole by three thousandths of a second.
While there were four Mustangs in the top 10 in race 11 qualifying as opposed to one on Saturday, their inferior performance was still there to see, with the top six all Camaros.
Van Gisbergen - who complained about his car's lack of pace in the press conference following his third place finish on Saturday - would have hardly had reason to change his opinion, qualifying 11th.
It was also a disappointing start to Sunday for Kiwi Andre Heimgartner who, after finishing second in race 10, appeared well off the pace as he qualified 21st.
Teams championship leaders Erebus continued their strong start to 2023 with Kostecki claiming pole once again and teammate Brown locking out the front row of the grid for race 12.
Waters once again flew the flag for Ford, qualifying third as one of only two Mustangs in the top 10.
The only category where all cars are the same make and model, the Porsche GT3 Cup had been dominated by New Zealand drivers throughout the weekend, especially by the 18-year-old grandson of Kiwi motorsport legend Colin Giltrap.
Marco, who had won races one and two, was being put under plenty of pressure throughout Sunday's longer-distanced event.
Eventually, Giltrap - who was facing mechanical problems - ended up nursing his car home to cross the line fifth, which was later changed to fourth due to second-placed Lachlan Bloxsom being handed a five-second penalty.
In Giltrap's place was another Kiwi with a rich bloodline, with son of 'lap of the gods' driver Greg Murphy, Ronan, claiming the win.
Launceston's Harrison Sellars managed another eighth-placed finish in Formula Ford's one and only Sunday race.
With Borland Racing teammate Xavier Kokai ending Jake Santalucia's run of victories, Sellars produced another consistent performance to finish behind fellow Tasmanian Matt Holmes.
Joel Heinrich's strangle-hold of the category at Symmons Plains was challenged by Reece Chapman on Sunday.
The two Mustangs were neck and neck the entire day, with Chapman able to claim race three by two tenths of a second.
Later in race four, the pair managed to avoid the drama going on behind them, with multiple cars losing bodywork and others being forced off the track.
While Chapman once again piled on the pressure, this time Heinrich was able to stave him off to win his third race of the weekend.
Tim Mann claimed a clean-sweep for the weekend after he took out race two on Sunday morning, before doing the same in race three.
Mann was fastest in qualifying on Friday and won comfortably on Saturday, but clearly was not only satisfied with that, finishing half a second ahead of John Douglas.
Mann was even more commanding in the afternoon, lapping all bar one car to reach the chequered flag 11 seconds in the lead.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
