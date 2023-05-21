This may be apparent to anyone who has been outside in the last 12 hours, but dangerous winds are forecast to continue to batter the region on Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the North-West and parts of Northern Tasmania.
The warning states that damaging winds with locally destructive gusts will persist throughout Sunday, and that residents should take appropriate action.
The winds are the result of a strong cold front marching across Tasmania from the west, bringing strong southwesterly winds in its wake.
The damaging winds are expected to be 60-70km/h with gusts in excess of 100km/h, while destructive wind gusts around 125 km/h are expected around the Western Tiers throughout the morning.
The State Emergency Service has advised that residents should closely supervise children, manage pets and livestock appropriately and secure outdoor items including furniture and play equipment.
In case of power outages, you can monitor tasnetworks.com.au/outages or 132 004, and for assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
In an emergency call triple zero.
For more information visit bom.gov.au/tas/warnings.
