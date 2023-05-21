Understanding needed after Taser incident

I feel for everybody involved in the incident in the Cooma nursing home that occurred in the early morning when minimal staff would have been on-shift.
Calling police may have been protocol.
But really, what do we expect of police?
Paramedics had been called earlier.
No one was able to reassure and disarm their resident, who lives with dementia and was behaving in a concerning way that might have lead to her harming others and maybe herself.
It is truly frightening to see a frail elder transformed into someone who exhibits extraordinary strength and threatening behaviour as a result of psychosis.
Anyone can be injured, just ask doctors and nurses and the tea persons.
It takes much calm and skill in these situations where police, who are trained to act, find it hard to remain hands off.
Patience and quiet are better weapons than tasers.
We no longer use drugs as widely to manage potential psychosis.
Training of staff has improved management, but there will always be situations like this.
Had this happened on day shift, with lots of people around, would police have been called?
Persons living with dementia commonly have disrupted sleeping patterns and other challenging behaviour after dark, so evening and night staff have this extra demand and less staff to deal with it, a small facility even fewer.
And secure units with especially trained staff are only possible in larger facilities.
This awful thing happened, but please can we use more understanding and see the pressure everyone involved was under?
More than one life and careers lost will result otherwise.
Merril Gough, Relbia.
Much has been discussed, but the present truth is that an overwhelming number of Tasmanians oppose the stadium at Macquarie Point.
The circle in which I move comprises a group of older folk who are passionate about Tasmania's future.
We have progressive views and have not yet become fossilised.
We are knowledgeable about AFL matters, and above all else, we object to the AFL deciding our state's priorities.
We do not accept the hyperbole and heroic assumptions about the claimed virtues of the new stadium.
Really, folks, who believes the stadium will only cost $715 million when major infrastructure development projects in Australia never come in on budget.
In time we believe this will rival the Hobart Hospital redevelopment as a disastrous political decision.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston.
We have now seen two grand-standing, ex-state Liberal politicians in Tucker and Alexander show no personal substance and why they'll never be re-elected to parliament.
Their big-noting and then quick about face is quite mind-boggling.
Is this just another example of the sub standard politicians we are electing to parliament?
Raymond Harvey, Claremont.
Multiple AFL folk have come out insisting Tasmania must have a new stadium despite well over half the population making it abundantly clear they disagree.
And no wonder given the lack of detail that's been provided about what the contract is actually committing us to.
If it's so beneficial why is Premier Rockliff refusing to release the terms, which must also include a full economic risk assessment.
Because while it's all very well to spruik the supposed benefits - no development of this magnitude comes without economic risk, and the way the world is going these risks could be very significant.
A rapidly changing climate for one, which is likely to impact us all and reduce or limit travel due to more extreme weather events making travelling anywhere increasingly uncertain.
The scientists have just told us we're about to overstep that 1.5 degrees of warming within the next five years. This could well mean those predicted sea level rises will occur sooner rather than later and the Mac Point site will be very vulnerable.
This stadium could very well end up being a massively expensive white elephant that Tasmanians will be burdened with for years.
So yes of course to an AFL team - but the deal should not include the building of a stadium.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay.
