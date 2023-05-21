The Examiner
Home/Comment/National Opinion

YOUR SAY: Pressure in aged care sector incomprehensible to most

May 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Understanding needed after Taser incident
Understanding needed after Taser incident

I feel for everybody involved in the incident in the Cooma nursing home that occurred in the early morning when minimal staff would have been on-shift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.