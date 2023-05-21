Riverside Olympic fell at the semi-final stage of the statewide under-21 cup, going down 4-2 at home to Devonport.
With both sides led by former Launceston United women's coaches, it was Cam Heazlewood's Strikers who progressed to the final at the expense of Lynden Prince's Olympic.
"We're only playing 45 minutes out of the 90," lamented Prince, whose side scored through Campbell Young and Austin Marshall.
"A slow start cost us again, as it has in previous weeks. They scored early so again you're playing catch-up."
Prince said it had been frustrating to get so close to a final but fall short.
"We've got a very young squad and some have been thrown in the deep end. They are good enough but a lack of football knowledge lets them down so we need to give them more minutes with experienced players because some will play NPL in the future.
"We need to know if these guys are hungry enough to get to the next level. We're on the right track, but it will take time."
In the final Strikers will face South East United who overcame Launceston City 3-1 in the other semi-final on Saturday.
Devonport also learned their Lakaseljac Cup final opponents after a hat-trick from Nick Morton helped South Hobart to a 5-0 win over Riverside's conquerors Hobart United.
Strikers had come from two down to beat Clarence 3-2 on Saturday.
