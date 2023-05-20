There was one game fewer in the NTFA division one - Meander Valley and Old Launcestonians had the bye - and the competition's leading teams were clinical.
Perth extended their undefeated start to the season following their scrappy win against East Coast.
The Magpies - who have now won six on the trot - overcame both their opponents and their own inaccuracy to win 12.21 (93) to 7.4 (46).
Perth found themselves three points down at the first break having kicked four behinds for just one goal and the wayward shooting continued as they kicked eight second-quarter behinds to be 4.12 (36), with the Swans not far away on 3.3 (21).
The weight of opportunities for the Magpies proved enough in the end, with three times as many scoring shots proving enough for a 47-point win.
Jake Smith's five majors earned him a spot in the best, while Jakob Williams, Matthew Warren, William Haley, Zac Connell and Colby Granger were also impressive.
Old Scotch kept their spot on top of the ladder with a comfortable 10.8 (68) to 4.8 (32) to victory at Morven Park.
Evandale were far improved when compared to their 25-goal loss the previous week, however their inability to hit the scoreboard - they had two goals by three-quarter-time - proved costly.
Max Schulze kicked three goals in a best-on-ground performance for the Thistles, while Jonty Swallow, Sam Briggs, Fletcher Seymour, Nicholas Miller and Dougal Morrison all contributed strongly.
Lilydale were ruthless in their win against Bridport as they celebrated playing-coach Corey Lockett's 150th senior appearance.
With the final scores reading 22.20 (152) to 3.1 (19), the Demons piled on eight goals in the first stanza and a further seven in the third.
Six majors from Trent Griggs helped him to extend his lead in the league goal-kicking tally, while Jak Hadley, Mark Walsh, Thane Bardenhagen, Logan Reynolds and Jarrod Foale all produced strong performances.
It was an equally one-sided match at John Cunningham Oval as St Pats passed the 150-point mark for the second game in succession in their win against UTAS.
Much like their match against Evandale last week, half-time scores of 9.12 (66) to 2.4 (16) gave only a minor indication of what was to come next.
Kicking 15 second-half goals - seven in the third and eight in the last - the Saints blew the Lions off the park with the scoreboard reading 24.21 (165) to 2.5 (17) at the final siren.
Mitchell Bennett scored a season-high eight goals, while Bradley Dodds managed six of his own and Brayden Claridge chipped in with four. Besides Bennett and Dodds, Callum Harrison, Mathew Williams, Tom Hilder and Zeik Johnston were the Saints' best.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
