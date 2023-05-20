The result might not have gone in the NTFA's favour, but representative coach Lochie Dornauf couldn't have been prouder of the way his side competed against the NWFL on Saturday.
The NTFA side were on the back-foot from the opening few minutes of the game at Devonport Oval, and found themselves down by 33 points at the first change.
Momentum ebbed and flowed throughout the remaining three quarters with the scoreboard in the NWFL's favour at the final siren, 12.12 (84) to 6.12 (48).
Dornauf believed the North's gallant effort stemmed back to last year's campaign, where fundamental friendships were formed.
"It's not surprising; it's a group that we've built, not only from the last three or four weeks that we've been together, but a continuation of probably 12 months from our last campaign," Dornauf said.
"The group has really bonded and gelled, and that is what leads us to having a decent crack when we are down by 50 points.
"We're not a group that will sulk on the result; we spoke after it of the disappointment but you can either lament on it or get better from it."
Jack Donnellan, Archie Wilkinson and Kyle Lanham were the NTFA's goal-kickers with two apiece.
Dornauf highlighted the contribution from Scottdale's Jacob Singline from quarter time onwards with the defender going on to be named the NTFA's best on ground.
"When the midfield group were on top and they were slamming it down so quickly, it was really impressive to see players like Jacob not only 50-50 the ball but winning it himself and changing the game for us," he said.
"(Jack) Templeton got on top early and we put Singline on (him) and I think he beat him at different times."
The victory was one coach Kurt Byard couldn't be prouder of, and while the final quarter might not have been his side's best, their effort overall was one he couldn't fault.
"The record is intact; we wanted to win, yeah we didn't play great when we went into the wind but they are structural things that you don't have time to work on with the playing group," Byard said.
"They could dish up better if we had more time, no doubt about that and if we looked at how we moved the footy, they'd see that. But we take our six-goal win and keep our rich history in tact.
"To the group's credit, we asked for energy and what we said was that it won't be given to us, we have to earn it and that's through effort, and I couldn't fault that in the first quarter."
Jack Templeton finished the game with three goals, while Wynyard's Kallum Kubicki was the only other NWFL player to hit the scoreboard on multiple occasions with two for the game.
Penguin coach Luke Russell - who was named in Byard's best - was rewarded for his consistency on the field with the Paddy Martin Medal as the NWFL's best.
Byard was full of praise for all of his players, with the side's younger contributors impressing on the big stage.
"We had lots of players that I thought contributed across the day; some had purple patches, some ebbed and flowed in their contributions throughout," he said.
"I thought (Lachlan Warren) was fantastic today; he was composed with the footy in hand and not overawed. I thought Fletcher (Kelly) and Oliver (Kelly) didn't look like they were out of place either.
"Wyatt (Kenny) made his opportunities in front of goals but there's probably 10 of them that haven't played representative footy before but were clean and did what they needed to."
With the regional bragging rights remaining with the NWFL, Byard conceded that he never thought they would leave his group.
"Selfishly, it's another feather in my cap and it keeps the rich tradition going and that's something I didn't want to put a dent in," he said.
"But with the playing group I had, I never really thought what if, it was more making sure the guys turned up with the right frame of mind and I thought they were pretty good from the get-go."
NWFL: 6.5; 7.8; 12.10; 12.12 (84)
NTFA: 1.2; 2.7; 3.8; 6.12 (48)
NWFL goals: Jack Templeton 3, Kallum Kubicki 2, Bailey Boag 1, Keegan Lowe 1, Charlie Castles 1, Wyatt Kenny 1, Zak Marshall 1, Joshua Wolfe 1, Dylan Smith 1
NTFA goals: Jack Donnellan 2, Archie Wilkinson 2, Kyle Lanham 2
NWFL best: Dylan Smith, Lachlan Warren, Luke Russell, Braden van Buuren, Kallum Kubicki, Jade Smith
NTFA best: Jacob Singline, Hamish Leedham, Kyle Lanham, Jacob Boyd, Archie Wilkinson, Jack Tuthill
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
