The NTFAW Gala Day went to another level this year with all six women's premier and division one matches played at Blue Gum Park on Saturday.
This year's event supported Share the Dignity with the goal to raise more than $5000.
Hillwood triumphed 8.11 (59) to 0.0 (0) against East Coast Swans in the third match of the day.
The Sharks' Sofra Clarke slotted four goals while Narine Maurangi booted two.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
