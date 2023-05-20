After four wins in a row, North Launceston are second on the ladder having faced all of the Tasmanian State League's six teams.
The Northern Bombers ended the first third of the season with a 16.17 (113) to 10.10 (70) win over North Hobart, taking them to second place after Kingborough beat Clarence.
Coach Brad Cox-Goodyer described it "not a pretty game at any time" but was pleased by the result and the ladder position that came with it.
"We started the year 0-2 and we played Clarence who everyone fancied to be right up there and that really started our backs-against-the-wall mentality and we put ourselves in a good position after the first third of the year," he said.
"We're thrilled to be sitting second on the ladder now, we've put ourselves in a good spot knowing that the challenge next week [against Kingborough] is the biggest one in football at the moment, so the boys are super keen for that."
North Launceston had a steady flow of goals throughout the match as Theo Ives, Jack Aherne and Cox-Goodyer all kicked three, while Harvey Griffiths booted two.
The even spread of majors was something that brought a smile to Cox-Goodyer's face.
"I'm really excited to take a back seat at the moment and watch the other guys go to work," he said.
"Theo Ives, Jack Aherne, Will Manshanden - it's just so exciting to watch. It makes my job easier as a player so I can be more involved in the coaching side of things and really sit back and watch a pretty good and exciting brand of football."
Despite plenty of positives coming out of the game, the Bombers' coach was "pretty disappointed" by the "not ruthless enough" final quarter.
The Demons kicked six goals to the Bombers' five despite being down to two on the bench with captain Callan Daly and Connor Downham both out.
Cox-Goodyer once again praised his 22 players on a strong team effort but pointed to the co-captains in Ben Simpson and Alex Lee as major contributors.
"Ben was fantastic, if he didn't have over 45 disposals I don't know what he had - he had the ball on a string - and with so many stoppages, Alex controlled the ruck and had plenty of hit-outs," he said.
The work of key defender Connor Leeflang on tall forward Jack McCulloch also did not go unnoticed.
