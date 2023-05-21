Young, up and coming theatre stars had the chance to perform in front of the legends of industry as part of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival.
On Friday, students from the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) gave a free lunchtime performance for the public in the foyer of the Princess Theatre.
The students came down with festival organiser Tyran Beck who also teaches at VCA.
The students were introduced by theatre star Todd McKenny, one of the few theatre icons who were in Launceston for the festival.
VCA student Reagan Walker said the festival was a great opportunity to get more performance experience.
Attending the festival was a chance to learn from different performers and from people who've been in the industry for ages, he said.
Walker said it was special experience to learn from Todd McKenney particularly his showmanship and stage presence.
Fellow VCA student Alexandra Cashmere said it was great to see the festival bring the community together.
Cashmere said musical theatre was so overlooked. She said it was so nice that it's been celebrated for what it is.
The concert was fun, intimate and the audience was lovely, Cashmere said.
She said being young and wanting to be a performer could be quite daunting sometimes.
The festival has been very beneficial in allowing the students to make connections, meet people and be supported in an art they love, Cashmere said.
VCA students also attended a masterclass and performed "All that Jazz" in one of the festival productions called The Sound of Musicals.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
