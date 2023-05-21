The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Stone Building in Inveresk marks 100 years since it opened in 1923

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
May 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photograph showing the construction of the Stone building at the Invermay Railway Workshop around 1922.
Photograph showing the construction of the Stone building at the Invermay Railway Workshop around 1922.

This month marks 100 years since the opening of the Stone Building which now houses the University of Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.