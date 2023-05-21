This month marks 100 years since the opening of the Stone Building which now houses the University of Tasmania.
The building was originally part of the Launceston Railway Workshops before becoming home to the art school in 2002.
QVMAG senior curator Jon Addison said that by 1918, the buildings on the expanding Launceston Railway Workshops site were "becoming unfit for purpose".
The wagon and carriage shops could only house seven or eight carriages but needed space for around 27.
Other trades found that the building was too small and and contained no overhead lifting apparatus, Mr Addison said.
Planning for a new building started in 1918. The construction would include a boiler and tender shop, a fitters and erector's shop and a machine shop, Mr Addison said.
The railways engaged an engineer called Edward Giles Stone for the project.
Mr Giles had worked for the Roads and Bridges Branch of the Public Works Department and then the Sewerage Construction Department.
In 1900, he joined the Sydney Harbour Trust as chief design engineer.
"Rather confusingly, the Main Workshop is now known as the 'Stone Building', after the name of its engineer designer, although the entire building is built of concrete," Mr Addison said.
Stone was one of the founders of Tasmanian Cement Pty Ltd in 1922 and his legacy lies in reinforced concrete buildings.
The walls of the new building were made from concrete sashes and had very large windows "to give workers plenty of light within", Mr Addison said.
The building was opened in 1923. Mr Addison said the time it was built, the Stone building "was one of the largest reinforced concrete buildings in the nation".
"It also was notable for its extremely utilitarian design. No money was spent on ornate architectural details."
However, the location adjacent to river was not entirely suitable and site experienced high tides, sewerage discharge, damp and cold conditions.
Floods were a constant problem and the most severe one 1929 "left the site paralysed for weeks", Mr Addison said.
During World War II, the site was used to construct shell cases, mortar bomb parts and gauges.
The building will now be renovated with new purpose-built studios as part of the University's Inveresk campus transformation. Stage one of the project was opened last week.
It is hoped that the new building will serve as headquarter for around 150 university staff.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.