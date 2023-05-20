Green Bean cafe owners Paul Giddins and his wife Tracey Clarey were offering weekly free meals to Launceston's homeless until recently when they were blocked from doing so.
We wrote about their wonderful charitable venture a few weeks ago. Then, of course, we reported to our readers the most recent development of their altruistic venture getting stopped in its tracks.
The first thing I asked Paul and Tracey when they told me was, why would anyone stop such a good deed? They are good people, and they gave me a diplomatic answer that did not disparage anyone. When I asked if it was an individual or a group that stopped their kind gesture, they said it was a group of people they did not want to name.
After some research, I now know who those people are. However, I won't reveal their identities because that would not be very kind of me.
I could ask them their reasons, but I respect Paul and Tracey's request to leave the people alone and just let them get on with finding a new venue to continue handing out food to the homeless.
Stopping someone from giving food to people experiencing homelessness is not a common or widely supported action. On the contrary, providing food to those in need is generally encouraged and seen as a compassionate gesture. However, in some exceptional circumstances, someone could attempt to discourage such acts if there were legitimate concerns.
As I am new to town, I asked Paul if this part of Launceston has a history of violence or if by giving the food to these people if he was putting himself and his staff, or other people in the building, in a vulnerable position. In short, was his charitable action stopped to ensure other people's safety? No was the quick reply. "These people are so grateful for some warm food they'd never hurt anyone here," he said. "We provide probably one of the few positive things in their week."
"Are you breaking any local regulations or policies, Paul?" I asked. "No, we comply with all the rules and regulations, mate; we make sure of it," Paul said.
I spoke with a counsellor for homeless people about this situation and asked her if providing food in this scenario would enable a dependency on charity or perpetuate homelessness. The counsellor's answer. No, on the contrary, "such acts of kindness while giving immediate relief can also foster connections and lead to additional support networks getting set up, which often lead to self-sufficiency."
I have heard arguments for alternative approaches to feeding the homeless that focus on education and other longer-term solutions that encourage self-empowerment. I am sure they do work, but doing them on an empty stomach surely would not lead to the best outcomes.
My only conclusion as to why Paul and Tracey's kind, charitable venture was stopped was because those that stopped it had negative emotions from seeing the Green Bean's philanthropic endeavour. Seeing a crowded cafe full of homeless people getting fed triggered enough negative emotions that those that complained closed the venture down. That's sad, and I hope that if those people ever need some charitable help themselves, it might cause them to reflect upon their actions here and hang their heads in shame.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.