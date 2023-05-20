The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Why would anyone stop a business from giving food to the homeless?

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated May 21 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston cafe owners Paul Giddins and his wife Tracey Clarey were offering weekly free meals to Launceston's less fortunate, until the were blocked from doing so. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Launceston cafe owners Paul Giddins and his wife Tracey Clarey were offering weekly free meals to Launceston's less fortunate, until the were blocked from doing so. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Green Bean cafe owners Paul Giddins and his wife Tracey Clarey were offering weekly free meals to Launceston's homeless until recently when they were blocked from doing so.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.