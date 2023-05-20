Weekly wrap: Political turbulence, murder trial revelations and people stopping good deeds from getting done

G'day readers,
Trying to find the story behind the story is one of the many things I love about journalism. Digging deep into issues to fully inform our readers is always my goal as the editor of your news source.
This week our Hobart Bureau chief Matt Maloney used his extensive contact list and considerable Tasmanian political knowledge to find out about the two competing narratives that have emerged following the shock resignations of conservative government backbenchers Lara Alexander and John Tucker. It is a fascinating read.
Alison Foletta followed Matt's yarn and reported on the memorandum of understanding Independent backbenchers Bass MHA Lara Alexander and Lyons MHA John Tucker signed with Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
Declan Durrant tells us the state opposition has questioned the government's stage two redevelopment of the Launceston General Hospital. Labor wants to know where the money and the plan is.
Sometimes people get blocked from doing good deeds by people who can't see the greater good said good deed serves. Declan reported a few weeks ago on Launceston cafe owners Paul Giddins and his wife Tracey Clarey offering weekly free meals to the Launceston's less fortunate. Now Paul and Tracey are asking for a "new place to set up shop" after being forced to discontinue their charitable venture. If anyone can help them with a venue, they'd be happy to hear from you.
Our fearless court reporter Nick Clark has followed the Shane Barker trial from the moment it began. This week, Clark reported the Swansea couple accused of the murder of Mr Barker told police that they were in Swansea all day on the day that Barker was killed. Our readers have consistently told us they are fascinated by this trial. We will continue to bring you daily updates.
Well, that's it from me this week. I am off to look at more real estate in Launceston, so the bride and I can lay down some roots here.
I hope you all have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
