Weekly wrap: Political turbulence, murder trial revelations and people stopping good deeds from getting done

Sometimes people get blocked from doing good deeds by people who can't see the greater good said good deed serves. Declan reported a few weeks ago on Launceston cafe owners Paul Giddins and his wife Tracey Clarey offering weekly free meals to the Launceston's less fortunate. Now Paul and Tracey are asking for a "new place to set up shop" after being forced to discontinue their charitable venture. If anyone can help them with a venue, they'd be happy to hear from you.