South Launceston closed the GNLW's gap between first and second, defeating a weakened City Marians 4-1.
The sides traded goals early through Alice Hendry and Chloe Cooper but from there, the goals were all South Launceston's.
Ash Demarco, Hayley Johns and Georgie Daly joined Hendry on the scoresheet while Lauren Buchanan and Zayna Jackson were the best for their sides.
The Suns are now just two points behind the ladder-leading Queechy Penguins.
A two-goal last quarter saw Smithton win their first game of the season - defeating South Burnie 4-2.
The Saints trailed 1-0 at half-time and found their rhythm in the second half as Laura Korpershoek and Abbey Popowski each scored twice and Connie Perry was their best. Experienced pair Jodi Lancaster and Mel Scolyer were strong in defeat.
West Devonport captain Sarah Grey led from the front in her side's 3-0 win over Tamar Churinga.
She scored and was the Dragons' best as Lucy Withers and Zoe Last joined Grey on the scoresheet. Tamar's Alice Lamont was her team's strongest.
West Devonport caused an upset, defeating the unbeaten Launceston City 3-1 in a match full of penalty corners.
Beau Cornelius and Isaac McLeod scored in the first half before best afield McLeod and Charlie Clark ensured victory for the Dragons in the last quarter.
Attacking play fluctuated throughout the game, which was West's second win of the season.
That result saw Queechy Penguins leapfrog their Northern counterparts after a dominant 7-0 win over City Marians.
Khan Riley scored the first in the opening minutes but from there, it was all Justin Ockerby and coach Jakeb Morris.
The pair both finished with hat-tricks as Morris was given the three votes as his opposing mentor Jason Birtwistle was also strong in defeat.
South Launceston's Kurt Budgeon had a day out as the Suns accounted for Burnie Baptist 8-0 on the road.
Having met in the majority of the league's grand finals for the past decade, the clubs have plenty of history but Budgeon's four goals ensured the Suns would take this one.
They scored four in each half as Braden Johnson found the back of the net for Baptist and Jake Wolfe was impressive.
Smithton and South Burnie were unable to be split, ending at 1-1.
The Hawks hit the scoreboard in the first half through Stuart Bowles but they weren't about to hold the Saints off as Blake House evened things up.
Brayden Hine and Connor Poke were the best players in the match-up, which saw Smithton retain their place in the top four.
