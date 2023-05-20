Launceston College students feel unheard by local and state governments on barriers they are facing to attend school.
Students have spoken out about the impact of a lack of parking for Launceston College students.
Student Voice members Kuba Meikle, and Thomas Howell with fellow Launceston College student Mieke Burch said the issue of parking has been ongoing for 20 years.
City of Launceston council addressed these concerns after councillor Susie Cai enquired about possible student discounts for parking.
The council responded a student discount was not consistent under the Central Activities District Parking Implementation Plan, supported by the council in 2021.
At the Thursday, May 18 meeting, Kuba asked the council to discuss this issue with them given they had sent numerous emails.
Kuba said the council emailed him saying the chief officer Michael Stretton was planning on having a meeting with principal Vicki Mackrill.
Kuba said just this week a student had told him how they couldn't find a park and had to turn around and drive back home.
"Multiple people tell me this," he said.
Some students come to Launceston College from as far as Ross and St Helens.
Mieke is from Scottsdale which is an hours drive and said it was too far for her to simply turn back.
"When I first got my P's I was very late for school because I was driving around Launceston looking for a park," she said.
Mieke said changing schools wasn't an option for her as Launceston College offered the courses she wanted study.
"LC is the best public funded school in the state," Kuba said.
None of the three students said they would move schools or decide against attending LC, saying the education at the college was more important but a solution to the parking issue was needed.
"LC is the best option, but parking is a side effect of that," Thomas said.
LC has more than 1400 students enrolled. Many year 11 and 12 students have their P plates.
A Department of Education, Children and Young People spokesperson said the department was aware of concerns but couldn't offer student parking at the college.
"We encourage students to walk to the college where possible and take advantage of public transport," the spokesperson said.
Mieke said she was about 50 kilometres from the school. "Walking would take me a week," she said.
Thomas said he would be driving to school from where he lives in Swan Bay, around 25 kilometres from the school. "There are no public transport options where I live," he said. "The only option is to drive in."
It's just an endless cycle of 'go, ask your mum'- Mieke Burch, Scottsdale
Thomas said he found it "unreasonable" to ask students to pay hundreds of dollars a year in parking when many only work part-time. "For some people it's not possible," he said.
The students said they just want the council and state government to come together for a solution.
"It's just an endless cycle of 'go, ask your mum'," Mieke said.
Kuba said subsidized parking for students was a solution, rather than a whole new car park being built.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
