Councillors at the Northern Midlands Council have expressed concerns over vandalism including swastikas in the area at a recent council meeting.
Councillors expressed the most concern for graffiti and damage at the Longford Legends walk, which was described as "unusual".
Councillors also heard that it seemed to be ongoing and the culprit hadn't been caught.
They discussed issues with catching the perpetrator and having to catch the person in the act.
In the meeting, councillor Paul Terrett said the symbol "really embeds hate in the community".
"For people to do this, even if they're kids, really shows some really low-life out there," he said.
Councillors discussed having to be "proactive" and "spending some money" to resolve the issue.
The cost of fixing the damage to Longford Legends walk was listed at $1000 in the council's agenda report.
Other instances of vandalism listed in the report were:
The total costs to fix these incidents of vandalism was listed as $5000 in the council's report.
Over the 22-23 financial year, vandalism cost Northern Midlands council $13,300.
This was in increase from $10,200 that council spent on vandalism in the previous financial year.
