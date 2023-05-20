Jake Hinds fell marginally short of the Tasmanian State League's first 10-goal haul of 2023 as Launceston defeated Glenorchy at Windsor Park.
Hinds finished with nine despite teammates' efforts to get him 10 - extending his lead in the Peter Hudson Medal as the Blues finished 19.16 (130) to 3.5 (23) victors.
The Blues got an early clearance and held play in their forward 50 for the opening minutes, threatening to find the big sticks before leaders Brodie Palfreyman and Hinds did just that.
Glenorchy's Richard Dilger kicked the Magpies' first for the game but the rest of the first term would belong to the Blues - specifically playing-assistant coach Hinds.
After kicking the match-winner last week, the 24-year-old finished the quarter with four majors to put the Blues in the box seat.
Two more from Liam Jones - the first an over-the-shoulder thriller - and one from Bailey Gillow had the margin at 44 points at the first break.
The Blues continued the one-way traffic in the second term - kicking four goals to none - as Hinds added his fifth and sixth in quick fashion.
Jones nailed his third and Jamieson House kicked a rare goal as his third stint in Blues colours continued its strong start.
Glenorchy were unable to add to their quarter-time score despite kicking with the wind, with the score sitting at 12.7 (79) to 1.1 (7) at the main break.
Despite this, the Magpies had the first crack in the second term as captain Matt Joseph missed to the left but Launceston's Dylan Riley kicked the first goal.
Isaac Hyatt and Conall McCormack, kicking his first goal in senior football, joined the party - edging the Blues towards the 100-point margin.
An almost-effortless long bomb from beyond the arc brought Hinds' seventh for the day and he soon added his eighth.
Glenorchy coach Josh Arnold hit up Bailey Jenkins as they aimed for their second major of the day but it again eluded them, this time to the right.
The Magpies took control of the play for a section of the third term but a major to Palfreyman put it over 100 points.
With the Blues leading by 108 at the main break, it would be Glenorchy who got on the board first in the last through Nathan Blowfield.
Despite holding most of the play at the start of the term, the Magpies were unable to stop Hinds' ninth before thwarting several chances at his 10th.
Isaac Manson, who toiled hard all day for the defeated Magpies, kicked the game's last goal of the day with a clean shoe from 50 metres out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.