Swimming Tasmania has named a 56-strong team to complete at the Australian School Games in Sydney in August.
The team includes 24 swimmers from South Esk, 10 from Launceston Aquatic Club, and three each from North-West clubs Burnie and Cradle Coast.
There are also athletes from Hobart Aquatic, Sandy Bay, HC Swim Club and Friends.
The secondary team, for 13-19 year olds, races from August 21 to 26; and the primary team, of 10-12 year olds, competes from August 25 to 29 at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
The Tasmanian team is - Primary: Mia Wurzer (Hobart Aquatic), Jessica Lowe (South Esk), Macie Jones (Burnie), Toby Jones (Bur), Jacob Jones (HC Swim Club), Sage Bassano (SE), Luca Mignanelli (HA), Liyng Wong (HA), Leni Derbyshire (SE), Lina Mahmoud (HA), Ethan Wurzer (HA), Sophia Vincour (LAC), Ruby Miedecke (SE), Billy Puszkar (HA), Zeke Richardson (SE), Beth Tregenza (Cradle Coast), Lihwa Wong (HA), Chloe Hassell (SE), Oliver Green (SE), Abbie Tattersall (CC), Sienna Nesbit (SE).
Secondary: Georgia Freeman (SE), Olivia Hook (Sandy Bay), Alexander Carnicelli (SE), Isabel Perry (SE), Emmerson Lowry (SE), Cooper Reeve (SE), Steve Hanson (LAC), Archer Rogers (SE), Seton Brock (LAC), Samuel Fischer (SE), Tilly Johnston (SE), Sophie Smith (HA), Ava Blundstone (SE), Harrison Stolp (Friends), Jack McLean (SE), Daniel Deep (SB), Abbie King (SE), Aadyn Casey (SE), Isabella Shaw (SE), Emily Atherton (LAC), Connor McCabe (LAC), Sam Mulford (LAC), Olivia Jones (Bur), Joseph Rogers (SE), Taylor Brock (LAC), Ella Fischer (SE), Ryan Schieler (LAC), Meg Homan (CC), Jack Cramp (LAC), Samuel Nadler (SB), Zoe Casey (SE), Tommy Direen (HC), Mollie Davis (HA), Aidan Woods (LAC), Matilda Forrest (HA).
The Bridport Surf Life Saving Club is holding its popular annual Bridport Brave Winter Swim at dawn (7.21 am) on Sunday, July 30, to coincide with the seaside town's popular Scallop Fiesta Day. This is a togs-on event.
Masters swimmers have a number of forthcoming events, including: short-course long-distance championships, June 10, 1:30pm-5:30pm at Launceston Aquatic Centre; winter championships (short-course) at Launceston on August 19-20 and long-course long-distance championships, on November 18 at Hobart Aquatic Centre.
