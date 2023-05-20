The Examiner
Swimming Tasmania names team for Australian School Games

By Wendy Shaw
May 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Sage Bassano, of South Esk, is among the Tasmanian team. Picture by Rod Thompson
Sage Bassano, of South Esk, is among the Tasmanian team. Picture by Rod Thompson

Swimming Tasmania has named a 56-strong team to complete at the Australian School Games in Sydney in August.

