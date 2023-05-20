Rafael Nadal has announced that he anticipates next year will be his last at the top level of tennis.
It follows his withdrawal from his beloved French Open - the tournament of which he is El Supremo - due to a hip injury that has troubled him all year and which, in its initial stages, saw aided his departure from the 2023 Australian Open.
It's no surprise that, at 36 years of age, a more-than-just-niggling injury might foreshadow or even bring to a close the greatest of careers. It should be even less of a surprise in tennis.
There are surely few sports in the world that are as demanding as the men's game at the very top - particularly the way that it has come to be played by Nadal and his equally famous contemporaries Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, in particular.
Once the sport drifted away from its previous more equal cohabitation between grass on the one hand and clay and modern hardcourt surfaces on the other - games, sets and matches were inevitably going to become longer, at least when the best are in combat with each other.
Relentless baseline rallying has become the norm - and the demand on mind and body must surely be substantially greater than in the heyday of the serve and volley option.
The best matches can go for three or four hours and longer - and for the victor of each, unless it happens to be the final of a tournament, then another such encounter beckons within 24 or 48 hours.
Few other sports question fitness, repetition of skill and resilience in quite the same way so regularly.
That careers extend for as long as they do is, as a result, quite amazing - and a credit to the players and their support teams for the consistency of preparation and recovery that makes it all possible.
It is at a considerable financial cost - the top liners each have their own coaching, fitness and sports medical crews travelling with them or at home base.
But there are incentives to keep going for as long as Nadal and his colleagues have - and it's not just the personal honour boards of results which in the Spaniard's case currently boasts more than 90 career single titles, including 22 Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal.
Then there's the team success as part of five Davis Cup victories.
That other motivator is financial return. The official ATP records suggest that the King of Clay's career earnings to date exceed $200 million.
In Nadal's case there has never been time or a need to play doubles to bolster that further - and he rarely has - the standout exception being his sharing of the Olympic gold with the little- known Marc Lopez in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
It would be easy to say that he has had enough in the kitty for some time now - websites suggest his net worth is around $340 million. And even after retirement, the endorsements, media and broadcasting appearances should see the cash flowing for a good while yet.
But when a sportsperson is as successful as Nadal why not make hay while the sun still shines - even if the future is already well provided for?
Some, like Ash Barty, take a different approach - but then with females there is always the question of time out or retirement to give birth.
As rosy as the returns for tennis players may look, it seems from myriad reports that only those at the top, or close to it, truly reap the big rewards.
The reality is that when taking a serious look at tennis, there are many periods where great rivalries have made the game that much more entertaining and interesting - so the current era drawing to a close with the departure of Federer and now Nadal might be nothing greatly different.
But Nadal and company have changed the sport and have clearly grasped the opportunities to provide impressive careers and for their own futures.
There will be those of us who are disappointed by the demise of the volley and faster outcomes.
Yet it's hard not to be in awe of the rise of exceptional human physical performance with the mental endurance to match.
