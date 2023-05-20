The Northern Hawks juggernaut rumbled on with a 68-35 State League demolition of Devon.
A 28th-straight win kept the team's title defence on track as the team comfortably outscored their opponents in each term and smashed them 22-5 in the premiership quarter.
Fifth-placed Devon were kept scoreless for the opening five minutes as the Hawks' rolling subs saw them to a 15-9 quarter-time lead.
There was no change to either the team or the storyline as this stretched out to 31-17 at the main break before the blistering third quarter in which the relentless pressure of goal defence Tessa Coote prompted a succession of turnovers and Courtney Treloar cashed in on the scoreboard.
There was no easing off in the final term as Hawks refused to give the Coasters any look-in, Ash Mawer finishing with 43 goals, Kendall Jones 15 and Treloar 10. Tyrah Bacon (17) claimed nearly half Devon's total score.
On the adjacent Silverdome court, third-placed Cavaliers were too strong for second-bottom South East Suns, virtually doubling their score at every break.
In an impressive four-quarter display, the home side led 16-8, 35-17 and 50-24 at each change before settling for the 67-34 victory.
Esther Kidmas dominated the goal-scoring with 45 supported by Hayley McDougall (15) and Olive Morris (seven). Jess Earney led the way for the Suns with 17.
The win was Cavaliers' sixth from eight games and keeps up the pressure on second-placed Cripps Waratah.
The Silverdome co-tenants were also successful in the 19-and-under match-ups.
Hawks beat Devon 66-38 as Mia Green top-scored with 23 while Cavaliers won 71-34 against the Suns, set up by a 19-4 opening quarter. Sophie Blackberry (32) and Sophie Brewer (24) led the goal-scoring.
