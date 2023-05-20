Launceston Tornadoes suffered a gut-wrenching defeat at Dandenong Rangers on Saturday.
The hosts did not lead until the final stages but took full advantage of points machine Keely Froling being fouled out to hit the front with just 90 seconds remaining.
They never looked back, holding on to win 78-71.
The 13th-versus-15th NBL1 South encounter saw Sarah Veale's side dominate early, winning a one-way opening term 32-16.
However, the Rangers marginally edged the next two quarters and stormed home in the last, winning it 25-9.
Captain Froling was the contest's pivotal figure, amassing a double double of 21 points and 16 rebounds before her departure sparked Dandenong's fightback.
Drawing level late in the final term, they edged ahead through the perfect free-throw prowess of Amber Smith who finished on 17 points, behind only Nyadiew Puoch (24) with Briahna Whatman also contributing 10.
For the Torns, Macey Crawford (16) and Riley Lupfer (15) backed up Froling but were unable to finish the job in her absence.
The Tornadoes complete a busy weekend on the road with a midday fixtures against Sandringham Sabres on Sunday.
They return to Elphin Sports Centre next Saturday to take on Eltham Wildcats at 6.30pm.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.