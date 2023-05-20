NTFAW: Women's football celebrated at George Town gala day

A celebration of women's football was played out at Blue Gum Park with six matches across both NTFAW divisions in action.
The opening match of the gala day promised to be one of the most exciting ones as Old Launcestonians took on Old Scotch.
An electric first term from OLs proved to be the difference between the sides, with their four goals more than what the Thistles managed for the match; final scores 6.7 (43) to 3.5 (23).
Alex Ferguson, Sophie Farrow, Dana Lester, Mia Jarman, Abbey Green and Anastasia Hovington were best of OLs.
Bridgenorth faced Scottsdale in the match immediately following, with the Parrots extending their unbeaten start to six matches, winning 9.12 (66) to 1.2 (8).
The bulk of the damage was done in the second term, with four majors without reply giving the league leaders a 40-point half-time lead.
Emily Mckinnell was best with four goals, while Maddison Dunn, Alice Robinson, Jenna Griffiths, Emma Woods and Nykahlia Down also led the way.
Launceston produced the upset of the day, beating out South Launceston 5.3 (33) to 2.8 (20) to claim their first win of the season.
Scoring three goals in the first term and two in the last, Shania Templar, Paige Dobson, Monique Booth, Hayley Whyte, Kelsie Hill and Isabella Johnston were the Blues' match-winners.
Meander Valley have outlined themselves as the team to beat in 2023 following a dominant performance against previously unbeaten Deloraine. The Kangaroos never scored a goal against the Sunettes, who ran out 5.8 (38) to 0.8 (8) winners.
Three goals in the first term and two in the third were all that was required for the now league leaders, with Brianna Bowen, Emma Groves, Jacqui Hodgkinson, Jemma Lawrence, Montanna Eastley and Tiffany Whitney the Sunettes' best.
There was cause for concern for East Coast when Sophie Richards was knocked out during their 8.11 (59) to 0.0 (0) loss against Hillwood.
Richards was attended to following an on-field incident with an ambulance on the scene.
For the Sharks, Siofra Clarke booted four goals to help her team to their second win this season, while Taylah Leonard, Sian Beeton, Bianca Hammersley, Nikki Eastoe and Halle Pearce were also major contributors.
Evandale produced their best football of 2023 with a 10.14 (74) to 0.0 (0) win against Longford.
The Eagles kicked multiple majors in all four quarters with Anabel Thomson, Telyshia Jones, Georgia Rowley, Sanja Vukoman and Grace Gee named their best. George Town had the bye.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
