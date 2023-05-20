The third and final stage of the Future of Local Government Review will be delayed due to an extended deadline for consultation.
On Friday, Local Government Minister Nic Street said more a intensive engagement process was needed.
"I have agreed to the Local Government Association of Tasmania's request for government support in the form of additional time and funding to help it coordinate council submissions across the nine community catchments identified by the board in its stage two report," he said.
The second stage of the review was also delayed by three months due to a lack of engagement from the community.
Mr Street said he has always said positive and lasting reform was most likely to succeed where the sector is actively involved in the co-design of any proposals.
"I believe the LGAT proposal reflects a level of genuine intent and goodwill from the sector to invest the time and effort to consider sensible, practical, and achievable structural reform options," he said.
Mr Street has written to the Local Government Board requesting that it extend its current engagement timeframe by six weeks to August 2.
"I have also decided to extend the board's final reporting date by one month, to October 31, to accommodate the additional engagement period so the board still has enough time to formulate its recommendations," he said.
LGAT president and West Tamar mayor, Christina Holmdahl, said the review was at a critical stage.
"The original timeframe provided by the board was not sufficient for councils to meaningfully participate at this critical stage of the Review," she said.
"We are pleased the minister has responded positively to LGATs request for additional time and funding and look forward to working through the further information to be provided by the Board on reform opportunities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.