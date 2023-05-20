The Examiner
Launceston United's Women's Statewide Cup defence stays on track

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 20 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:30pm
Launceston United's Courtney Marten locks horns with Kingborough's Danielle Kannegiesser earlier this season. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston United kept their Women's Statewide Cup defence on track and stormed into a third-straight final with a gritty semi-final win over Kingborough.

