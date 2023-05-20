Launceston United kept their Women's Statewide Cup defence on track and stormed into a third-straight final with a gritty semi-final win over Kingborough.
In a repeat of last year's final which United won 3-1 at the same venue, a solitary goal from US import Courtney Marten was enough to defeat the Lions 1-0 at KGV.
A week after scoring a close-range brace against the same opponents, Marten was at it again, stabbing home from right on the goalline midway through the first half after Lions keeper Erika Mackintosh had failed to deal with Adilat Otto's teasing cross.
Marten had already hit the crossbar, squandered a clean-through opportunity and fired wide while Otto was also looking dangerous as United dominated the goal attempts.
However, Kingborough took heart from the margin staying close and came back into the contest as Danielle Kannegiesser saw a goal disallowed while United keeper Jazlin Venn had to be at her best to block a close-range scramble and later deny the dangerous Laura Davis.
Marten and Otto continued to miss opportunities after the break but the Lions failed to make them pay as Katie Hill and Nicky Clark were immense in the centre of United's defence.
Venn was also alert, particularly late on as the Lions threw the kitchen sink at their perennial nemesis.
In the other semi-final, South Hobart won 5-2 at Devonport to secure their place in the final.
Both semi-finals were repeats of the previous weekend's league match-ups.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
