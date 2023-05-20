Launceston teams suffered mixed fortunes in statewide cup competitions on Saturday with United reaching a third-straight Women's Cup final as City fell at the semi-final hurdle in the Under-21s.
Launceston United kept their Women's Statewide Cup defence on track with a gritty semi-final win over Kingborough.
In a repeat of last year's final which United won 3-1 at the same venue, a solitary goal from US import Courtney Marten was enough to defeat the Lions 1-0 at KGV.
A week after scoring a close-range brace against the same opponents, Marten was at it again, stabbing home from right on the goalline midway through the first half after Lions keeper Erika Mackintosh had failed to deal with Adilat Otto's teasing cross.
Marten had already hit the crossbar, squandered a clean-through opportunity and fired wide while Otto was also looking dangerous as United dominated the goal attempts.
However, Kingborough took heart from the margin staying close and came back into the contest as Danielle Kannegiesser saw a goal disallowed while United keeper Jazlin Venn had to be at her best to block a close-range scramble and later deny the dangerous Laura Davis.
Marten and Otto continued to miss opportunities after the break but the Lions failed to make them pay as Katie Hill and Nichola Clark were immense in the centre of United's defence.
Venn was also alert, particularly late on as the Lions threw the kitchen sink at their perennial nemesis.
United are yet to concede in the competition having won 2-0 in earlier rounds against Taroona and Burnie.
In the other semi-final, South Hobart won 5-2 at Devonport to secure their place in the final.
Both semi-finals were repeats of the previous weekend's league match-ups and ultimately produced the same winners.
Launceston City fell at the semi-final stage of the under-21 cup.
Two goals from Pat Quinlan and one from Nick Roland gave South East United a 3-1 win over Alex Gaetani's side at Prospect Park.
In the final, United will play the winner of Sunday's semi-final between Riverside Olympic and Devonport, who meet at Windsor Park at 3pm.
Devonport Strikers survived a huge scare to continue their stunning campaign and remain on course to retain the Lakoseljac Cup.
Having already won the Summer Cup and dominating the NPL Tasmania ladder, Tom Ballantyne's team was staring at a shock semi-final exit when they went 2-0 early doors against Launceston City's conquerors Clarence.
However, goals either side of the break from Roberto Garrido brought them level and, after Zebras missed a penalty with eight minutes remaining, Brody Denehey snatched an 87th-minute winner to triumph 3-2 in front of a delighted Valley Road crowd.
Southern Championship outfit Hobart United, who saw off Riverside in the quarter-final, play South Hobart in the second semi-final at 2pm on Sunday.
Launceston United carry Northern hopes in the under-17 boys' cup after a 1-0 defeat of South Hobart in the semi-final.
In the final, United will play Clarence who defeated Launceston City 3-1.
City turned the tables in the girls' cup, defeating Zebras 1-0. They will meet South Hobart who beat Devonport 4-3 in the other semi.
